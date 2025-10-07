High Court Restrains Faction From Organizing NYCN Election

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has issued an interim order restraining Ademola Gbenga, Okechukwu Nnamene, and others from conducting the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) election scheduled for October 7, 2025, pending the determination of the substantive suit before it.

Justice J. E. Obanor, in an order dated October 6, 2025, in suit no. FCT/HC/CV/3803/2025 and motion no. M/12204/2025, also directed the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to enforce the order.

The claimants/applicants in the case are the Incorporated Trustees of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, representing the existing leadership of the council.

The defendants include Ademola Gbenga, Okechukwu Nnamene, Abel Abaji, Alex Allen Akin, Hassan Mamman, the Inspector General of Police, and the DSS.

It would be recalled that during the NYCN National Elective Convention held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, from September 20 to 22, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo was re-elected as President, along with other national executives.

However, dissatisfied with the Sukubo-led leadership, Gbenga and his allies formed a parallel group and planned to conduct another election in Abuja on October 7.

Consequently, the court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo with respect to the council’s leadership pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Part of the order reads:

“An Order of Interim Injunction restraining the Respondents (Gbenga and others) or any person(s) acting through them or on their behalf from conducting the scheduled election of the 7th day of October, 2025, or taking any further step concerning the subject matter of this suit respectively, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An Order of Interim Injunction directing the Respondents to maintain the status quo with respect to the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

“An Order directing the 6th (IGP) and 7th (DSS) Defendants/Respondents to enforce the Order of Court restraining the 1st to 5th (Gbenga and others) Defendants, their privies, agents, or howsoever called, from conducting the scheduled election of the 7th day of October, 2025, or taking any further step concerning the subject matter of this suit respectively pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

The court granted the application as prayed and adjourned the case to October 16, 2025, for the hearing of the motion on notice.