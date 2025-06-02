High Court, Appeal, Lock As Judiciary Embarks On Strike

Share

The Federal High Court and Court of Appeal headquarters in Abuja were shut on Monday, leaving lawyers, court staff, and litigants unable to access the premises.

This comes despite a statement issued on Sunday, June 1, in which the courts announced that its workers would not be joining the strike.

New Telegraph recalls that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) issued a communiqué dated May 30, directing federal chapters to commence an industrial strike from midnight on Sunday, June 1.

In the communiqué signed by Acting General Secretary M.J. Akwashiki, JUSUN attributed the strike action to unproductive meetings with the Minister of Labour and Employment.

The demands of the judiciary workers include the payment of a five-month wage award, implementation of the ₦70,000 national minimum wage, and a 25%/35% salary increase.

However, on Sunday, the National Judicial Council JUSUN chapter released a statement through its Public Relations Officer, Mr Joel Ebiloma, announcing that the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the NJC, and the Federal High Court would not be participating in the industrial strike.

The statement explained that the decision followed the intervention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

