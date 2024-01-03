High Cost Of Living: Nigerians facing economic storm with courage, determination

As the cost of living continues to rise in Nigeria, many people are struggling to make ends meet. From food and fuel to utilities and rent, the price of everything is increasing and wages are not keeping pace with expenditure. This is putting a lot of pressure on families and individuals who are now finding it very difficult to afford the basics. However, despite the challenges, many people have found creative ways to cope. The rising cost of living in Nigeria has a significant impact on people’s lives. Many people find it difficult to afford the basic necessities like food, fuel, and rent. The situation is particularly challenging for those on low income cadre. Across Nigeria, people are struggling to cope with rising prices.

Concerns

Mrs Motunrayo Afolabi, a fashion designer in Mowe, Ogun State, expressed her concerns, noting the sharp increase in the prices of clothing material prices: “The way prices are increasing now only God can save us. I did buy linen materials for N200 before, but now I buy it for N400 per yard and customers will not even pay a good price. It’s either they give excuses that there is no money or they request to purchase the item on credit. In fact, there is no financial gain in the clothing business. The profit I am getting from this sewing services now is very poor when compared with what used to accrue to me from there because by the time I buy the clothing materials to sew there is no more profit left for me and I cannot just decide not to work; I can’t close down my shop for whatever reason. If I ever try to do that it is either I die of hunger or I go begging to survive.” She further lamented that before when her husband dropped money for her to cook at home she used to remove some funds out of it to save, but not anymore. “Even when he drops money now I will have to add some amount to it before I can make adequate food stuff for my entire family. In fact, we don’t eat chicken and turkey often like before due to our family’s inability to buy them. For instance, the cost of a kilogramme of chicken rose from N950 in April 2022 to N3, 000 in December this year. “For over a month I’ve not eaten turkey or chicken. I make do with relying on smoked ‘panla’ fish. I’m pleading with the three tiers of government to address this challenge of rising cost of foods.”

Low income

Although government officials may not be negatively impacted, the low income earners are, however, going through a lot of hardship. “The government should please pity us. When the price of fuel goes down the high cost of products will simultaneously reduce. The government should please help,” she added. On his part, Mr Taiwo Olamilakan, a ‘Keke Marwa’ driver, also lamented that the price of fuel has skyrocketed from N180 before May 2022 to N700 per litre consequently also raising the prices of other things. “The area we conveyed passengers for N200 before is now N500. With that things are not better. Yesterday I wanted to buy a part of my Keke that got damaged; I was told that it is N4, 500. This is what we bought for N1, 500 before I went back today and the price has increased to N5, 500. I have children who were sent back home last week because they were not allowed to write their examination because I’ve not finished paying their school fees. I’m not happy about the situation because it is already leading to depression on my part. “I’m a graduate but because there is no work I have to collect this ‘Keke Marwa’ on credit and I pay N20, 000 every month based on the high purchase contract I had signed with the owner of the vehicle. This is just to enable me and my family to survive.”

Furthermore, Olamilakan lamented that the businesses of people are dying; adding that for operators of dying businesses to render help of N500 to neighbours or business partners is now a problem. “This New Year I and my family are looking up to God for survival. I’m pleading with the government to please address the high cost of petrol which is the driving force behind rising cost of food stuff,” he pleaded. Mrs Funmilayo Oseremehen, who owns a private school in Mowe, Ogun State, similarly lamented: “The high cost of things now has really affected me as a school owner. “Parents do not pay up school fees and I know that it is because it has not been easy on them either. I have also found it hard to increase fees despite the fact that running costs have skyrocketed. “From the other end, as a mother I am feeling the heat daily. Shopping is now so difficult. You can no longer predict the prices of foodstuffs any longer. “Meeting up with the domestic budget is now a difficult task. Meeting daily demands in the home is choking. It is really biting hard on everybody; may God help us.”

Students

Furthermore, Miss Idowu Taiwo, a student of Osun State University, said: “The current economy has really been affecting students especially when it comes to buying foodstuffs and school materials. “Many times I will want to buy certain things but due to the increase in the price of things I will have to shorten my ration and it is really affecting because I can no longer live comfortably.” According to Taiwo: “Even the prices of school materials are now very expensive. Imagine buying a book for N1, 200 last year and returning to the same bookshop to make the same purchase for N2, 300! “I’m pleading with the government to reduce the price of fuel. Doing this would help to curb other expenses around the economy. Some of my fellow students decided not to go home for Christmas due to the high cost of transportation. “However, the sudden increase in the school fees has really affected both parents and students which are not convenient in any way. Last year I paid about N240, 000 as school fees for one academic year; this year it is about N257, 000. The school fees affected the cost of living such that the price of hostel accommodation has also increased.” Also a commercial bus driver, Mr Olaniyi Ajibona, popularly known as ‘Pandy Oyeleye’ operating in the Akute area of Ogun State, lamented: “The increase in fuel has affected me and my family a lot; at least before I go and come I made a profit of N15, 000. Now, I hardly make up to N7, 000 and the same price we carry passengers before is still the same price we carry passengers. For instance, passengers pay between N300/N400 from Akute, in Ogun State to Berger area of Lagos. Currently, the cost of travelling on the same route/ same destination costs N400 and sometimes it is increased to N500. “However, the amount we buy petrol presently is now double the cost. If I decide to fill up my petrol tank it is about N60, 000, I can’t even eat two pieces of catfish anymore in the house. I therefore appeal to the government to do something about the high cost of petrol.” However, one trait noticed among those spoken too was their resolve to make the best of their lives no matter the difficulties they are currently facing.