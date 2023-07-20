High Cost Of Fuel: MOMAN Seeks Provision Of Subsidised Transportation, Others

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has urged the government to engage in timely, transparent and visible provision of subsidised transportation to cushion the harsh impacts of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called fuel, which has skyrocketed the pump price.

In a statement after a zoom workshop with journalists yesterday, it also called for the effective and sustainable implementation of the gains from subsidy removal. It stated that these gains should be invested in the promised palliatives, including subsidised transportation as well as social investment programmes for healthcare, education, and infrastructure development (such as roads, railways, and power).

MOMAN also urges that these initiatives be rolled out in a visible, transparent, and timely manner. It called for focused and sustained increase in the national production of crude oil from the current 1.2 million barrels per day to about 2m barrels per day.

The statement read: “We also acknowledge the challenges faced by the Nigerian public and extend our deepest empathy to all citizens during this time. The international price of crude oil and the exchange rate constitute the largest components of the cost build-up for Premium Motor Spirit, accounting for over 80 percent.

“The remaining 20 percent includes statutory dues, distribution costs, and margins. Deregulation promises a transparent and level playing field where cost-reflective prices are evident at fuel stations. “It follows, therefore, that in a liberalised market, the pump price of PMS should accurately reflect the current economic realities.”