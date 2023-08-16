High Cost Of Food: Three states lead as inflation hits 10-year high

The headline inflation had continued to defy monetary policy tightening measures of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), rising to 24.08 per cent in July against previous month’s figure of 22.79 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed yesterday. The report also revealed that year-on-year, three states, Lagos, Kogi and Bayelsa, took the lead with regard to food inflation. According to the report, the highest was Kogi (34.53 per cent), Lagos (32.52 per cent), and Bayelsa (31.31 per cent), while Jigawa (20.90 per cent), Sokoto (21.63 per cent) and Kebbi (22.45 per cent) recorded the slowest rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis.

“On a month-on-month basis, food inflation was highest in Kogi (6.73 per cent), Akwa Ibom (5.64 per cent), and Bayelsa (4.59 per cent); while Taraba (-0.21 per cent), Jigawa (0.28 per cent) and Yobe (0.90 per cent) recorded the slowest rise in inflation on a month-on-month basis. Comparing the June figure with the latest July inflation figure of 24.08 per cent showed an increase of 1.29 per cent points when compared with June 2023 headline inflation rate, NBS has said.

From last year till 2023 fiscal year, Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, has been confronted by acute inflationary pressure and weakening national currency. The development pushed the cost of goods and services higher above the capacity of Nigerians. The apex bank last month responded by adjusting higher its anchor lending rate (MPR) by 25 basis points, from 18.50 to 18.75 and approved for adjustment, asymmetric corridor to +100/-300 basis points around the MPR from the previous corridor of +100/-700 basis points at the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in July. NBS noted: “In July 2023, the headline inflation rate rose to 24.08 per cent relative to June 2023 headline inflation rate which was 22.79 per cent.

“Looking at the movement, the July 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 1.29 per cent points when compared to June 2023 headline inflation rate. “On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 4.44 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2022, which was 19.64 per cent. This shows that the headline inflation rate (yearon-year basis) increased in July 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (that is, July 2022).”

According to NBS, the food inflation rate in July 2023 was 26.98 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 4.97 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2022 (22.02 per cent). The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fruits, meat, vegetable, milk, cheese, and eggs. On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in July 2023 was 3.45 per cent, indicating 1.06 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in June 2023 (2.40 per cent). “The rise in food inflation on a month-on-month basis was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, oil, and fat. “The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12-month ending July 2023 over the previous 12-month average was 24.46 per cent, which was a 5.71 per cent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in July 2022 (18.75 per cent).