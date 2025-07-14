High Blood Sugar Damages Men’s Sexual Health –Study

A new study has found that metabolic health factors, including small increases in blood sugar, are the main drivers of change in the reproductive systems and sexual functioning of ageing men.

The results of the study were presented at the 2025 Endocrine Society’s (ENDO), annual meeting which was held at the Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco, California in the United States from July 12-15.

“Although age and testosterone levels have long been considered an impetus for men’s declining sexual health, our research indicates that these changes more closely correlate with modest increases in blood sugar and other metabolic changes,” said Michael Zitzmann, M.D., Ph.D., professor and doctor of medicine at University Hospital in Muenster, Germany.

“This means that men can take steps to preserve or revive their reproductive health with lifestyle choices and appropriate medical interventions.”