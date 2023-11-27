High Altitude Athletics Club set to dominate ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon

The High Altitude Athletics Club of Jos, one of Nigeria’s premier athletic clubs, has announced its intention to send 25 elite athletes to the upcoming 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon.

“The ECOWAS race is an excellent platform for our athletes to showcase their talent,” remarked Steve Nuhu, the club’s coordinator and a mentor to numerous long-distance runners in Nigeria. Nuhu expressed confidence in his team’s ability to sweep the podium, particularly in the women’s category.

“Our athletes have been training diligently and are determined to achieve this goal,” he stated. The ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, scheduled for December 16, 2023, features two categories: a half marathon and a 5km fun run. The half-marathon winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000, while the second and third-place finishers will earn $5,000 and $4,000, respectively. The top ten finishers will receive generous prize money, with the fourth place receiving $3,500, fifth place $3,000, sixth place $2,500, seventh place $2,000, eighth place $1,500, ninth place $1,200, and tenth place $1,000.