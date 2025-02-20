Hidden Wealth: Leveraging Livestock For Economic Growth, Conflict Resolution

Share

The challenge of farmers/ herders clashes across the country has been an issue over the years for successive governments, coupled with the challenge of properly managing the livestock sector to maximise benefits as enjoyed by many nations of the world. However, the introduction of the Ministry of Livestock Development by President Bola Tinubu’s administration is seen by stakeholders as a chance to make a difference in the sector, YEMI OLAKITAN writes

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced his plans to revolutionise the livestock sector in Nigeria through a new Ministry of Livestock Development, it was received with skepticism.

Many Nigerians believed the President was trying to massage the ego of the Fulani tribe in Nigeria, widely regarded for their preoccupation with shepherding and nomadic lifestyle.

Many saw it as a mere political move to garner votes in 2027 and further win the northern tribes to the President’s side. Others viewed it as a waste of time since there was a Ministry of Agriculture already in place.

Benefits

In an interview with the New Telegraph, Prince Akanni Olude, an educationist and retired civil servant based in Akure, Ondo State, expressed suspicions of the President’s true intentions.

He noted that Tinubu was merely trying to please a section of the electorate with his livestock development agenda.

According to him, ‘‘he wants to please the northern Fulani tribe.’’ Nevertheless, Olude agreed that it was a good development if it is genuinely pursued and not be used as a mere political instrument for land grabbing to satisfy the Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking further, he said, ‘‘Nigeria has vast livestock potentials that can be tapped to drive economic prosperity. With a large population of cattle, sheep, and goats, the country can leverage this sector to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and enhance food security.

‘‘To tap into Nigeria’s livestock potentials, the government and stakeholders must address key challenges facing the sector, improve rural infrastructure, such as roads, markets, and storage facilities, to enhance the efficiency of livestock production and marketing are some of the basic Infrastructure that should be considered.

“It is also important to implement effective breeding programmes to improve the quality and productivity of livestock. Furthermore, strengthening disease control measures to prevent outbreaks and reduce mortality rates.

The federal and state governments must also provide affordable financing options for livestock farmers and producers to expand their operations.’’

On the economic benefits of investing in the livestock sector, Olude said, ‘‘There are numerous economic benefits that may be accrued from developing Nigeria’s livestock industry such as creating employment opportunities for millions of Nigerians in livestock production, processing, and marketing and contributing to Nigeria’s GDP growth through increased livestock production and exports.

“It will also enhance food security by increasing the availability of animal protein sources, such as beef, mutton, and poultry. Not on that, it will generate foreign exchange earnings through the export of livestock products, such as leather, hides, and meat.’’

He further disclosed, ‘‘by addressing the challenges facing the livestock sector such as the farmer-herder conflicts and leveraging its potentials, Nigeria can unlock significant economic benefits and drive prosperity for its citizens.’’

Opportunities

Tinubu had revealed that his administration’s decision to explore the livestock sector is driven by a desire to turn a longstanding source of conflict into an economic opportunity.

The President has also successfully secured a deal with JBS S.A, a leading global meat processing company to work with Nigeria. The President noted that the clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Africa have resulted in loss of lives and bloodshed.

However, rather than seeing this as an intractable problem, President Tinubu believes that it presents an opportunity for economic growth and development. By introducing modern and technologybased solutions to the livestock sector, the President said he hopes to create a new era of peace and prosperity in Nigeria’s rural communities.

The partnership with JBS S.A. is expected to bring significant investment and expertise to the sector, creating new opportunities for farmers, herdsmen, and other stakeholders.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Mr Abiola Bobagunwa, a manufacturer based in Lagos State, noted that the President’s idea is in the right direction as Nigeria seeks to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil, the livestock sector is seen as a key area of growth.

With its vast grazing lands and large cattle population, Nigeria has the potential to become a major player in the global livestock industry. “However, the clashes between farmers and herders must be taken into account.

The era of migrating cows should for god ‘sake come to an end. Nigeria has experienced far too much bloodshed because of the farmerherder clashes. It is time to put it to an end and one will hope that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s livestock agenda will bring this to a permanent end.’’

Causes

According to reports, the most common trigger of farmer-herder conflicts in West Africa is crop damage caused by grassing livestock on farmland.

As the region’s rural population has grown dramatically, many herders have seen their grazing lands put into cultivation by farmers, making their livelihoods more challenging.

The rural population of West and Central Africa has grown by more than 40 percent over the past 20 years, reaching more than 281 million people. Over the past four decades, farmland has doubled in area reaching nearly 25 per cent of the total land surface, a trend that scientists project to accelerate alongside population growth.

Pastoral land scarcity pushes herders into protected areas, such as national parks and classified forests, and increases their dependence on nominally illicit practices such as tree branch lopping.

Security and forestry agents responsible for enforcing these regulations are perceived as disproportionately targeting pastoralists in exacting fines and even committing violent abuses.

Likewise, counter insurgency campaigns in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria have worsened inter communal relationships as security forces have at times acted against pastoralist’s communities seen to be supportive of violent extremist groups.

According to the African Centre for Strategic Studies, the encroachment of cultivated land into grazing areas deepens pastoralists’ grievance that their rights to resources; be it land, water, wood, or forage; are weaker than those of farmers and consequently have been ignored. Pastoralists typically only need seasonal access to resources, so their land rights are often treated as secondary to those of farmers.

Similarly, land use decisions are often made when pastoralists are not present, effectively excluding them from the process. Even where laws aim to protect pastoral resource rights, they tend to go unheeded at the local level.

For example, Benin Republic has a strict law prohibiting cultivation within livestock corridors, but the laws are frequently disregarded because the corridors pass through traditional farming lands.

President’s initiative

Before Tinubu visited Brazil, the President had commissioned a team of Nigerian officials and private sector players to take advantage of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio to conduct a study tour of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and explore the opportunities in livestock development, meat processing, seed development and multiplication for key grains.

In his remarks, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Muhktar Mahia, who led the delegation, reported to the President that the team embarked on guided, extended, and intensive tours of companies on the scale of their global reach, the integrated nature of their operations as well as the deployment of advanced technology.

He added that from their interactions with various companies, JBS S.A. was chosen to be the second largest meat processing company in the world, with the capacity to process 33,000 cattle daily, and over eight million birds daily, using advanced zerowaste practices.

The company employs over 200,000 people across its subsidiaries in more than 50 countries in the world including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia among others.

Wesley Batista, Founder and President of the JBS group, said the company is the largest employer of labour in Brazil, with over $79 billion in revenue already in the year 2024.

This is as he disclosed, “We are glad to work with Nigeria to work together to develop the livestock industry there. We think it’s a good opportunity for our business in Nigeria and Africa as we believe Nigeria can be the center of supply of protein to many countries in Africa.

“We look forward to working with you. We hope to be in Nigeria as soon as possible.” Other members of the delegation included Minister of State Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Cochairman Presidential Livestock Reform Committee, Professor Attahiru Jega, the Secretary of the Committee, Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahya, and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, Aisha Rimi.

When the federal government announced a possible creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, there was widespread criticisms. Many believed the ministry will duplicate the duties of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Federal Government had, in a State House release dated Tuesday, July 9, 2024, and signed by Ajuri Ngelale, former Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed that the Presidential Committee on Implementation of Livestock Reforms was to address obstacles to agricultural productivity and open up new opportunities to benefit farmers, herders, processors, and distributors in the livestock-farming value chain.

Tinubu noted that the traditional method of livestock farming will need to be reviewed and repositioned with the support of stakeholders, which include state governments, in order to open up new opportunities for growth and prosperity.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) reacting to the development said that it was committed to ensuring that livestock production is turned into a foreign exchange earner for Nigeria.

“We as an association had for years been agitating tooth and nail to actualise the creation of a stand-alone ministry to modernise livestock production system in line with global best practices,” noted the group.

According to Professor Eustace Iyayi, the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science, the Nigerian livestock industry is worth about N30 trillion.

Nigeria spends about $1.5 billion on importation of dairy products, because of insufficient local production. He noted, ‘‘we have a deficit of about one million tons of milk.

The diary shortfall is about 60% of consumption. We have the third largest herds of cattle in Africa. So, the livestock industry has great potential to add to food sufficiency and export promotion.

“One can argue that by bringing singular executive attention to the issue of effective management of livestock in Nigeria, we may open a new source of foreign earnings and enhance food sufficiency in the country. This is notwithstanding the job creation potential of the industry.’’

Misplaced prioty

According to Mr John Enis, a Brand Communication expert from Benue State, ‘‘the creation of a Ministry of Livestock Development is a misplaced priority.

I am from Benue State and I grew up in Benue State. I know how my people suffered in the hands of Fulani herdsmen and then to create a ministry for them.

Why can’t the Livestock Development Ministry be a department under the Ministry of Agriculture? It’s a slap on the faces of our people in Benue and Plateau states who have suffered and are still suffering in the hands of the Fulani herdsmen.

‘‘We used to see them carrying sticks before, but now, they go all over the place carrying AK 47 riffles. Our people will plant Yams, Potatoes and then this people will take their herds into the farms and grace on them. “It’s just wickedness and it has been happening for years.

Successive administrations have failed the people. When they destroyed your farms, you can do nothing. I know what my mother suffered in the hands of Fulani herdsmen.

“If you go to Bauchi State where most of this people come from, they don’t have good land and then they come to a people whose primary occupation is farming and destroyed their livelihood with their cows and if you talk, you can get murdered.”

He said, former President Muhammadu Buhari came up with Ruga, saying, ‘‘how can he ask every state to give Fulani land for cow herding? These people have been saying no to education for years. That’s the meaning of Boko Haram.

Books are forbidden. It is Haram. That’s the philosophy of the violent group, Boko Haram and they are the ones behind it and then Buhari wanted every state in Nigeria to give them land. It doesn’t cost Fulani five days to create an Emirate.

They will just install Emirs all over the country. “I don’t know whether the President can succeed but I can tell you that nomadic life is Fulani Culture.

Taking that away from them will be difficult and from a personal point of view and experience, they are a very violent people and everyone knows that’s the tribe that predominantly engages in cow herding.

The Mangu Local Government in Plateau State is still suffering in the hands of the herdsmen as we speak. So, unless, President Bola Tinubu’s ministry is putting an end to these conflicts and continued bloodshed, I see no point in creating a ministry of livestock.’’

Herding in developed countries

In the United States, cattle production is a pillar of the economy. It represents an important section of the country’s food production chain.

According to reports, in 2019 alone, the beef industry exported 1.32 million metric tons of products, including a variety of meat worth $8 billion to the U.S. economy.

More than 700,000 cattle farms, ranches and feed yards exist in the U.S. Livestock grazing takes up 614 million acres, or 27% of U.S. land. Ranching is significantly more prevalent in the United States than nomadic culture.

Nomadic culture was historically present in the US, particularly among certain Native American tribes, but it has largely declined due to factors such as land ownership patterns, government policies, economic pressures and modernisation.

In the United Kingdom, ranching is far more prevalent in the United Kingdom than nomadic culture. Nomadic culture was never a significant part of British history or society.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, nomadic culture was not popular in the UK due to a combination of geographical, historical, and social factors.

The UK is a relatively small and densely populated island nation with limited open spaces suitable for nomadic herding. The climate is also less conducive to nomadic herding than regions with vast grasslands or deserts.

The UK has a long history of settled agriculture and urban development, dating back to the Neolithic period. This early adoption of settled lifestyles left little room for nomadic cultures to establish themselves.

The rise of centralised kingdoms and nation-states in the UK further limited the viability of nomadic lifestyles. These states often sought to control land and resources, making it difficult for nomadic groups to maintain their traditional ways of life.

While small nomadic groups like the Romani people have lived in the UK for centuries, their presence has often been marginalised and subject to discrimination.

It becomes obvious that given the increasing conflicts between nomadic herders and farmers in Nigeria, transitioning to a ranching system would likely be more sustainable and beneficial for the country because ranching allows for designated grazing areas, minimising the overlap between herders and farmers, reducing the potential for conflict over land and resources. Ranching enables better control over animal health, breeding, and feeding, leading to increased productivity and improved livestock quality.

It can be integrated into larger agricultural value chains, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth in rural areas. The ranching system can also be practiced in a way that is more sustainable for the environment, with proper grazing management and land conservation practices.

While transitioning to ranching will require significant investment and changes in traditional practices, the potential benefits in terms of conflict reduction, economic development, and environmental sustainability make it a worthwhile consideration for Nigeria.

Role of technology

Furthermore, new technology in the ranching industry has revolutionised traditional business practices, allowing for greater efficiency and productivity.

With the new Ministry of Livestock Development, Nigeria can tap into new technology in the cow herding and embrace ranching, instead of the nomadic culture that has fueled violence and conflicts in northern Nigeria.

From property to livestock management, disease control, and land surveying, ranchers of the modern world now have access to more sophisticated ways of managing their operations.

Cloud-based software, and soon AIpowered platforms, offer powerful analytics capabilities that help ranchers make decisions based on real-time data from multiple sources within their operation, helping them streamline their day-to-day operations.

This allows ranchers to maximize their profits while reducing environmental impacts associated with inefficient management strategies.

Technology also allows ranchers to monitor their herds more effectively using GPS signals emitted from each tag. The data can be collected on everything from grazing patterns to herd fertility, health, and nutritional status.

Electronic ID readers also make working cattle in the chute a much quicker and more convenient process. The data collected can later be downloaded and analyzed.

Gate and property monitoring powered by solar provide enhanced security measures compared to traditional livestock management techniques and give ranchers tools to better protect their herd against theft or predation.

From motion alerts to live video feeds, the technology originally used in large game hunting is now an integral part of ranching operations.

According to various reports, the use of rotational grazing and tumble wheel technologies helps reduce costs and provide a more sustainable approach to managing livestock.

Rotational grazing involves moving animals between pastures at certain intervals so that grasses can recover from overgrazing before the livestock return for feed.

Tumble wheels are rotating devices helping with herd management and allow cows to be herded in one direction without human intervention. New technology allows ranches to manage their properties and cattle more effectively providing more efficiency without significant investment.

It comes with a range of advantages for landowners. Further development in this field and the introduction of AI into ranch management platforms are guaranteed to further revolutionize agriculture and livestock management.

