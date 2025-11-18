Hidden Diabetes Danger In Vaping Can Lead To Death –Study

New research from the University of Georgia reports that people who use e-cigarettes, traditional cigarettes or both are more likely to develop diabetes.

The study was published in ‘AJPM Focus’. In an era when e-cigarettes are marketed as a ‘safer’ alternative to smoking, this suggests they may carry a hidden peril and may be quietly contributing to long-term health problems like prediabetes and diabetes,” said Sulakshan Neupane, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

As the use of e-cigarettes rises rapidly, it’s vital we understand their broader health impacts. “This is not just about the lungs anymore but the entire body and metabolic health.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that vaping continues to grow in popularity, especially among younger people. The study’s results indicate that diabetes rates may also rise within these groups as e-cigarette use expands.

According to the study, smokers showed a notably higher rate of prediabetes and diabetes diagnoses compared with nonsmokers.

“E-cigarette use alone elevates the likelihood of prediabetes, with dual use conferring an additional risk. This study highlights potential compounding harm from using both product types,” said Neupan.