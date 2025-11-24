HID Awolowo Foundation Adjusts Timing For National Dialogue

The HID Awolowo Foundation has announced an adjustment to the format of its forthcoming National Dialogue on Women in Politics: Thirty Years After Beijing, scheduled for tomorrow. The event will now hold, same day, in a hybrid format, accommodating both in-person and virtual participation.

A statement signed by the Foundation on Saturday said the adjustment has become necessary following the tragic passing of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, grandson of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief HID Awolowo.

The foundation noted that the loss has cast a pall of grief over the Awolowo family and the larger community that holds the legacy of the patriarch and matriarch in deep reverence.

According to the Foundation, participants who are able to attend physically are invited to the Efunyela Hall in Ikenne, while others are encouraged to join the proceedings online, ensuring broad and inclusive engagement despite recent developments.