HI ‘2023: FBN Holdings Grows Pre-Tax Profit to N206Bn

FBN Holdings Plc has released its Half year (H1) financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023, showing that its Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose to N206.3 billion from N65.7 billion reported for the corresponding period of 2022. This represents a 213.8 percent increase. Profit for the period jumped by 231.1 percent to N187.2 billion compared to N56.536 billion in H1’2022.

The holding company of First Bank of Nigeria Limited reported an 82.8 percent increase in its gross earnings to N656.6 billion in H1 2023 from N359.2 billion in the same period of 2022. The company’s net interest income for the period also headed north, rising by 55.2 percent to N237.3 billion from N152.9 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly, non-interest income for the period grew by 113.8 percent to N257.9 billion from N120.6 billion in the same period of 2022. Commenting on the re- results, the company’s Group Managing Director, Nnamdi Okonkwo, said: “FBN Holdings has continued to deliver a strong financial performance despite the complex operating environment, thanks to our reinforced foundations, deep market understanding, strong risk management, and execution capabilities.

“On the back of this and in line with our focus on driving further improvement in revenue generation and profitability, the group delivered strong growth in gross earnings and profit before tax resulting in N656.6 billion and N206.3 billion respectively, for the first half of the 2023 financial year.”

“Across our businesses, we continue to focus on customer-centric innovations with strong transactional and digital capabilities supported by sound risk management practises to anticipate and creatively deliver products and services that delight the different customer segments that we serve. Furthermore, we are committed to leveraging technology via digital platforms to enhance operational efficiency. “