HH Capital Secures Approval For Strategic Transcorp Tender Offer

HH Capital Limited has received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to proceed with a mandatory tender offer for 2,032,399 ordinary shares of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), representing 0.02 per cent of the company’s issued share capital.

According to a statement issued by Atinuke Kolade, Group Company Secretary of Transcorp, the tender offer will be priced at a 0.25 per cent premium to the opening market price of Transcorp shares on the offer’s commencement date.

This development follows HH Capital’s acquisition of 1.49 billion Transcorp shares on April 28, 2023, at a weighted average price of N3.12 per share.

The transaction increased HH Capital’s cumulative stake in Transcorp—along with shares held by related parties, including Tony O. Elumelu, Awele Vivien Elumelu, and Heirs Holdings Limited—to 35.94 per cent.

This significant ownership threshold activated the mandatory tender offer provisions under Nigeria’s Investment and Securities Act of 2007 and SEC regulations, cementing HH Capital’s growing influence in the diversified conglomerate.

Shareholders are now poised to evaluate the strategic implications of this offer, which reinforces HH Capital’s commitment to deepening its position in one of Nigeria’s leading publicly traded companies.

