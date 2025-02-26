HFN Urges Nigerians To Embrace Voluntary Blood Donation To Save Lives

Share

The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has urged Nigerians to embrace voluntary blood donation to save lives as “there is no replacement for human blood”.

The need for blood is constant, whether for accident victims, patients undergoing surgery, women experiencing complications during childbirth, or individuals battling chronic illnesses.

Without access to safe and sufficient blood supplies, lives are needlessly lost, the President of the HFN, Dr. Pamela Ajayi said this stark reality underscores the critical importance of voluntary blood donation. She said human blood cannot be manufactured; it can only come from generous individuals who choose to give.

Ajayi who spoke during a Health Walk that kicked off from the National Museum to Underbridge in Falomo, Lagos, and a blood donation drive to mark HFN’s 10th anniversary highlighted its commitment to improving healthcare access and quality in Nigeria.

Ajayi pointed out that loss of blood during childbirth is a leading cause of maternal death, making blood donation a crucial intervention for saving the lives of mothers. The President of HFN emphasised the federation’s vision of achieving universal health coverage (UHC) through private-sector activation.

“A key focus of the anniversary event was addressing the critical need for blood donation in Nigeria, particularly given the country’s high maternal mortality rate.

She explained that postpartum haemorrhage is a leading cause of maternal death, and access to blood transfusions is crucial for saving lives.

“There’s no replacement for blood,” she stated, urging Nigerians to donate and help save lives. The HFN aimed to collect 50 units of blood during the drive. Looking back on her tenure, Ajayi highlighted the collaborative nature of HFN’s achievements, emphasising that success has been a team effort.

She cited various accomplishments, including advocacy for the Cancer Health Fund, securing specialized funding for healthcare, supporting the government’s COVID-19 response, and facilitating partnerships to boost local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals.

She also mentioned HFN’s work with regulatory bodies like the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Customs Service, as well as their involvement in driving the executive order on unlocking the value chain in healthcare. Ajayi expressed confidence that HFN will continue its work, advocating for policies that improve the Nigerian health system.

She noted the federation’s current focus on addressing the funding crisis facing some healthcare institutions following the removal of reset funding. Speaking, the Pioneer President of HFN, Mrs. Claire Omatseye said: “When you give blood, you give life.”

She said the simple act has the power to transform a life-threatening situation into one of hope and recovery. “The impact of blood donation extends beyond the immediate recipient. It touches families, friends, and communities, offering solace and the possibility of a future shared.”

She said the high maternal mortality rate in Nigeria, often linked to postpartum hemorrhage, points out the urgent need for readily available blood.

Omatseye who is also Managing Director of JNC International, expressed pride in HFN’s growth from a small group of 40 members to a significant voice in Nigerian healthcare.

Omatseye pointed to several key achievements, including influencing the National Health Act, establishing the Cancer Health Fund, and unlocking the potential of the private sector through policy advocacy.

She emphasised the importance of publicprivate partnerships and the critical role the private sector plays in providing healthcare in Nigeria.

