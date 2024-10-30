New Telegraph

October 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hezbollah Announces Naim…

Hezbollah Announces Naim Qassem As New Leader

Hezbollah has announced the group’s Deputy Secretary General will become its new head.

Naim Qassem replaces long-term leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut last month.

He is one of the few senior Hezbollah leaders who remains alive, after Israel killed most of the group’s leadership in a series of attacks.

The appointment comes as the conflict in Lebanon intensified in recent weeks, reports the BBC.

For more than 30 years, Naim Qassem was Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General and one of the group’s most recognised faces.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Former Trump Aide, Steve Bannon, Released From Jail
Read Next

Nigerian Men Are My Favourite – Rubi Rose
Share
Copy Link
×