Hezbollah Announces Naim Qassem As New Leader

Hezbollah has announced the group’s Deputy Secretary General will become its new head.

Naim Qassem replaces long-term leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut last month.

He is one of the few senior Hezbollah leaders who remains alive, after Israel killed most of the group’s leadership in a series of attacks.

The appointment comes as the conflict in Lebanon intensified in recent weeks, reports the BBC.

For more than 30 years, Naim Qassem was Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General and one of the group’s most recognised faces.

