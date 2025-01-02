Heyden Petroleum Enters Bulk Purchase Agreement With Dangote Refinery

Share

Heyden Petroleum on Thursday entered into a bulk purchase agreement with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

A statement from Dangote Industry Limited (DIL) disclosed that the development is a strategic move designed to ensure a steady supply of petroleum products at affordable prices, further stabilising the nation’s fuel market and enhancing energy security for consumers.

It stated that this development follows the example set by MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, which had previously entered into a similar agreement with Dangote Refinery.

According to it, resultantly, MRS Oil recently lowered its fuel prices to N935 per litre across all its stations nationwide, addressing the long-standing issue of price disparities between states.

It stated that furthermore, MRS Oil’s stock surged to a new 52-week high last Friday, as investors became increasingly optimistic about the company’s future earnings prospects.

It had also been reported that Ardova had also entered into a bulk purchase agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

According to the statement, the bulk purchase agreement will enable both Ardova and Heyden to secure a reliable and consistent supply of petroleum products from the world’s largest single-train refinery, ensuring a stable supply of fuel at competitive prices, and benefiting consumers across the country.

“The arrangement ensures that Ardova and Heyden will have access to a full range of refined products, thereby securing their operations with a reliable supply chain.

A statement from Ardova Plc underscored the importance of this agreement in fostering a more competitive environment within Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector.

It stated that Ardova has been a key off-taker from the Dangote Refinery since its inception, but that this new framework is expected to formalise and strengthen the partnership between the two companies, creating long-term benefits for both parties.

It said: “This framework will see Ardova Plc offtake a full slate of petroleum products from the refinery.

“While Ardova Plc has been a significant off-taker from the refinery since its inception, this new framework will institutionalise a more robust relationship between the two companies to further enhance the emerging competitive landscape in the downstream oil and gas industry in the country.”

“The partnership with Dangote Refinery is poised to have a transformative impact on Nigeria’s oil and gas market. By ensuring a stable and affordable supply of fuel products in the over 1,000 retail outlets of the two companies, the agreement will help to alleviate the recurring issue of fuel scarcity that has long plagued Nigeria.

“The Dangote Refinery, which began production in 2024, has already played a pivotal role in addressing these challenges. Its large-scale operations have helped alleviate the supply pressures that often lead to price hikes and fuel shortages.

“During the festive season, Nigerians enjoyed a relatively smooth period, with stable fuel availability and no significant price increases at the pump.

“Unlike previous years, when the country faced fuel shortages and arbitrary price hikes during peak periods, the Dangote Refinery has significantly contributed to stabilising the market and maintaining price consistency,” a statement from DIL added.

Share

Please follow and like us: