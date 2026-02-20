HEWAN Mourns Veteran Health Journalist, Ukachunwa

The Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) has announced the passing of one of its most dedicated and exemplary members, Mr Matthew Ukachunwa of the New Nigerian Newspapers Ltd.

According to a statement signed by its President, Vivian Ihechu and Secretary, Temitope Obayendo, Ukachunwa passed on Monday, February 16, leaving a significant void in the Nigerian media landscape and the health reporting community.

The late Ukachunwa, a pioneer member of the association, was a “consummate professional and a pillar of the association.”

Known for his soft-spoken demeanour, Matthew was nonetheless firm in his convictions and possessed an unrivalled mastery of his craft. He was a meticulous reporter who approached every assignment with a level of detail that inspired his younger colleagues.

”Matthew Ukachunwa was the definition of a stickler for time.

“His commitment to punctuality and professional ethics was legendary. He was a man who truly knew his work and delivered it with quiet excellence.

“Ukachunwa supported the association with his presence and constructive counsel. He was never found absent in any of the association’s engagements, and not just that, he was ALWAYS PROMPT,” the President of HEWAN, Vivian Ihechu, described him.

His passing is particularly emotional, given his vibrant presence just days ago.

Only last Friday, February,13, 2026, during a capacity-building workshop organised by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) for health writers, Matthew’s characteristic discipline was on full display.

He was honoured with the ‘Early Bird’ cash prize, having been one of the first participants to arrive for the event—a final testament to a lifetime of dedication and respect for the profession.

HEWAN extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr Ukachunwa, the management of New Nigerian Newspapers Ltd, and the entire journalism community.

We pray for the repose of his gentle soul and for strength for his family and loved ones during this trying period.