Hess King: The New Music Powerhouse

A captivating and energetic performer, Hess King, seamlessly blends various music genres with finesse, delivering each piece with beauty and authority. Born Akanji Abiodun Samuel, he is a musical genius whose roots in Fuji music from the 80s have shaped his journey into mastering a diverse range of musical styles, with Afrofusion as his core. Reflecting on his musical beginnings, Hess King shares, “My father was a Fuji musician in the 80s, and growing up around his shows exposed me to the vibrant music scene of that era.

Inspired by musical powerhouses like Wasiu Ayinde Marshall and Barrister, I discovered my passion while living with a friend. I prayed for a catchy and appealing stage name and derived ‘Hess King’ from a scripture in the book of Galatians, symbolizing honor, enthronement, and being a soldier of a king. I’ve practically been a musician all my life, evolving and refining my craft from an early age.” Hess King’s music is distinctive, resonating deeply with the listeners.

His focus on percussions, including talking drums and horns, coupled with his soulful voice, marks his unique style. In 2007, he formed the Major 7th band, leveraging their collective artistic prowess to create music that uplifts, encourages, and entertains audiences. According to Hess King, “Good music lies not in complexity but in simplicity, connecting to a story and stirring the soul with properly aligned arrangements.”

Having successfully performed in the United States, Nigeria, and other locations, Hess King remains unwavering in his commitment to creating exceptional music, entertaining audiences, and leaving a lasting impact. Despite an impressive discography, he is set to release another album, aiming to transcend his current heights. As the year births, Hess King and his band are gearing up for a US tour in the first quarter of 2024, followed by tours to Canada and the United Kingdom, further solidifying his status as a musical force to be reckoned with.