HESED Unveils Innovative Solution Apps For Schools, Others

To further bridge the gap in Nigeria’s education sector, an indigenous firm, HESED Learning and Development Limited (HESED), has developed comprehensive and innovative solutions aimed at meeting the needs of schools, teachers, students, and parents.

Known as HESED SMS, the application is tailored towards providing access to quality and affordable education to guarantee the future of the Nigerian child.

With the HESED PQ App, students will have access to over 30,000 interactive past questions for exam preparation. The learning materials are also available on-the-go on Apps, desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of HESED, Matthew Odu, said access to quality and affordable education is essential for every child’s future.

He explained that HESED Edu Suite has two flagship products, which are HESED School Management System (HESED SMS) and HESED Past Questions (HESED PQ).

“While the HESED SMS, is an all-in-one school management platform that streamlines and enhances school operations, to ensure every stakeholder is supported and engaged, the HESED PQ provides access to past questions on different subject matters based on Nigerian curriculum.

An Entrepreneur and a Chartered Accountant, Odu said students in senior secondary school have access to all-time quality revision and practice questions in a safe online environment.

According to him, each subject on the app has 5,000 questions and each question comes with answers as well as expert comments on the answers.

In addition, Odu said the practice and revision questions are uniquely crafted and based on the national curriculum and international best practices.

The HESED CEO informed that students can have access to SSCE past examination questions in the past 30 years.

Odu mentioned that apart from making it possible for parents to pay school bills easily, they can monitor their children’s academic progress via the app and also receive real timely updates on results and school announcements.

