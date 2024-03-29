He’s A Remarkable Gift To Nigeria – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has felicitated the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 72nd birthday.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described President Tinubu as a special and remarkable gift to Nigeria and a man of history whose impact, over the years, has helped shape democracy in the country.

He said President Tinubu’s 72nd birthday offers an opportunity to celebrate a life that is dedicated to the service of fatherland and humanity in general.

This, he said, is in addition to thanking God for giving Nigeria a man of courage as its leader at a critical time like this. Governor Oyebanji described President Tinubu as an uncommon statesman who sacrificed his all by opting to be an opposition leader at the height of military dictatorship in the country and fighting with other patriotic leaders to ensure the restoration of democracy to Nigeria.

According to him, President Tinubu is a consistent politician who understands the game of politics and intricacies of leadership which he sees as an opportunity to touch the lives of the masses.