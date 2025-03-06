…He’s A Global Leader, Says Mbah

Share

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in congratulating former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 88th birthday, describing him as not only a consummate nationalist, but also Nigeria’s gift to the world.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, Mbah said, “It is a great honour for me to felicitate former President, His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, on his 88th birthday.

“Chief Obasanjo is an international icon, elder statesman, consummate leader, and quintessential global citizen, who by dint of tenacity, hard work, and fate, has played important roles in Nigeria’s political development and in shaping African and global affairs.

“He midwifed the transition to democratic rule as a military ruler in 1979 and as a man of destiny, he emerged from a widely condemned incarceration to take up the onerous task of rebuilding Nigeria’s international image and economy as the first elected President in the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

