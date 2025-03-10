He’s A Complete Striker, Valencia Coach Praises Sadiq After Winner

Share

Sadiq Umar looks set to make the Super Eagles final squad for must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this month after he again grabbed the winner for Valencia for the second straight week and earned top praise.

Sadiq fired the winning goal for Valencia at home against Real Valladolid Saturday night. The 28-year-old striker hit the target in the 58th minute for his fourth goal in seven appearances in La Liga on loan from Real Sociedad.

Valencia are now 16th in the standings with 27 points from as many games. Sadiq’s form is not a surprise for his former coach at UD Almeria, who has tipped the striker to lift Valencia after a difficult start to the season.

“He has almost everything you look for in a striker. He is an incredibly hard worker and has character, identity and a huge heart,” remarked coach Jose Gomes.

