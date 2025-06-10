Hervest Hosts ValueUp 3.0 Tasks Women, Youths On Financial Wellness, Others

Share

In a bold reaffirmation of its mission to bridge the gender and economic divide through financial inclusion and promoting literacy, HerVest, an inclusive fintech platform, convened a diverse audience of professionals, entrepreneurs, and young changemakers for the third edition of its flagship event, ValueUp 3.0.

The event was held in Lagos, with the theme ‘Financial Wellness: Adapt, Grow & Thrive’, and explored practical strategies for building financial resilience and achieving longterm economic stability.

Delivering her opening remarks, the event convener and Chief Executive Officer of HerVest, Solape Akinpelu, said: “The journey to an equitable and prosperous society is not an isolated one.

“It starts with me and you and to everyone in the room whose presence embodies the possibility of equal opportunities. “Financial inclusion for us is not just about access to money.

Rather, it is about access to knowledge, networks, and long-term growth. “This year’s theme challenges us all to not just pursue success, but to be financially and emotionally prepared for the future.

“When I started HerVest, it wasn’t just an ambition. It was out of a quiet conviction that women’s financial growth should be normal, not extraordinary.

“It was born out of a desire that access, and capital should be available, woven around women’s realities and peculiarities such as the unpaid labour, biological functions leading to career and business pauses amongst others.”

