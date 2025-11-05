Bayern came out on top at the Parc des Princes, with Luis Díaz delivering a two-faced display that saw moments of brilliance and costly errors.

The first-half was a comedy of errors from Paris Saint-Garman (PSG), which Luis Diaz helped Bayern Munich capitalise on to race into a 2-0 lead.

A dangerous tackle from Diaz on Hakimi in the second-half saw the Colombia international sent off; however, PSG could only manage one goal from the numerical superiority, with the Bavarians leaving Parc des Princes 2-1 victors.

Key Match Details

Despite PSG’s quick start, Bayern Munich got the opener, which arrived inside five minutes.

A quick transition saw Serge Gnabry release Michael Olise, whose shot was the saved by Lucas Chevalier; Luis Díaz was quickest to react to the loose ball and slotted home from close range to make it 1–0.

The visitors doubled their advantage midway through the half. In the 32nd minute, a turnover in PSG’s defensive area, Marquinhos fumbling under pressure, allowed Díaz to collect and finish from close range to make it 2–0.

Drama arrived just before the break. In first-half stoppage time, Díaz made a dangerous sliding challenge on Achraf Hakimi; referee Maurizio Mariani initially produced a yellow card but, after a VAR review, upgraded the decision to a red for a reckless challenge that left Hakimi unable to continue. He was replaced by Senny Mayulu.

PSG dominated possession in the second half and eventually broke through in the 74th minute, when Lee Kang-in swung in the delivery that João Neves met and steered into the top corner to halve the deficit, setting up nervy closing minutes.

Despite being down to ten men for a full half, Bayern showed discipline and defensive organisation to see the game out, handing PSG their first defeat of the Champions League campaign.