Hermoso Consented To World Cup Kiss, Rubiales Tells Court

Share

Luis Rubiales has told a court he is “absolutely sure” Spanish footballer, Jenni Hermoso, gave her consent before he kissed her at the Women’s World Cup final in 2023.

The former President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is on trial accused of sexual assault and attempting to coerce Ms Hermoso into publicly saying the kiss had been consensual.

Giving evidence, Rubiales, 47, said the kiss was an act of affection”, adding that in the moment it was “something completely spontaneous”.

The incident occurred during the medal-giving ceremony after Spain’s World Cup win in Australia, triggering protests and calls for Rubiales’s resignation.

He denies any criminal wrongdoing. Rubiales told Spain’s National Court in Madrid yesterday that Hermoso had “embraced” him during the ceremony.

Share

Please follow and like us: