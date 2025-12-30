Heritage Energy Invests $66.47m In Community Contracts

The General Manager, Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, Adesola Adebawo, has said that the company awarded community contracts values at $66.47million to 300 vendors in a year.

He also stated that the company invested $1.4million in development projects and provided scholarships to 3,011 beneficiaries worth N217 million in 2024.

Speaking during a media stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos, he revealed that the company supported 126 local content participants from indigenous companies and ensured skills training and empowerment of 237 youths and women.

He stated the company invested N27 million in the industrial work and training scheme for students and supported two health facilities and provided 34,168 medical incidences of care across four local government areas in 2024.

Adebawo explained that these initiatives reflected not just corporate responsibility, but a shared commitment with the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, and Shorelines Natural Resources Limited (SNRL)to ensure that the benefits of OML 30 extend beyond production metrics.