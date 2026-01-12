Heritage Bank: NDIC Set To Pay Depositors N24.3bn Liquidation Dividend

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has declared second liquida- tion dividend of N24.3 billion to be paid to the depositors of Heritage Bank Limited. The amount is derived from debt recovery, sale of physical assets, and realisation of investments of the liquidated bank.

It will be applied to the payment of uninsured balances for depositors with funds exceeding the N5 million insured limit, NDIC’s Head , Communication& public Affairs department, Hawwau Gambo said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Following the revocation of the banking license of Heritage Bank Limited by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on June 3, 2024, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) was appointed as Liquidator in accordance with Section 12(2) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 and Sections 55(1 & 2) of the NDIC Act 2023.

Upon its appointment, the Corporation commenced the processing of claims and payment of insured deposits up to the statutory limit of N5 million from its Deposit Insurance Fund. The Corporation also immediately commenced the disposal of physical assets, recovery of debts, and realization of investments of the defunct bank.

As a result of these efforts, the NDIC declared a first liquidation dividend of N46.6 billion in April 2025, at a rate of 9.2 kobo per N1.00. This amount was paid on a pro-rata basis to depositors whose account balances exceeded the statutory insured limit of N5 million at the date of closure.

Subsequently, the Corporation continued to pursue the recovery of assets to enable further reimbursement to eligible depositors. “It is in continuation thereof, that the NDIC has now declared a second liquidation dividend of N24.3 billion.

This amount, derived from debt recovery, sale of physical assets, and realisation of investments, will be applied to the payment of uninsured balances for depositors with funds exceeding the N5 million insured limit.

“The second liquidation dividend is payable at a rate of 5.2 kobo per N1.00 on outstanding balances, in accordance with Section 72 of the NDIC Act 2023. This brings the cumulative liquidation dividend declared to date to 14.4 kobo per N1.00”, NDIC notes.

It clarified that payments will be effected using depositors’ details already in the NDIC records. To this end, eligible depositors, who previously received the insured sum and the first tranche of liquidation dividends, will have their alternative bank accounts automatically credited using their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN).