Heritage Bank: NDIC Commences Payment Of N46.6bn First Tranche Liquidation Dividends

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has declared first tranche of liquidation dividends totaling N46.6 billion from the proceeds of sales of the defunct Heritage Bank’s assets and recovery of debts owed to the defunct institution.

In a statement on Sunday, the NDIC said that the payment of the first tranche of the liquidation dividends commenced on Friday April 25, 2025.

The statement said: “This initial dividend payment was at the rate of 9.2 kobo per naira on a pro-rata basis to the depositors whose account balances exceeded the NDIC’s maximum insured limit of N5.0 million as at the time of the bank’s closure.”

The statement further said: “It will be recalled that following the revocation of the Heritage Bank’s operating license by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on June 3, 2024, the NDIC promptly began reimbursing insured deposits of up to N5 million per depositor.

To ensure seamless and efficient payment process, the NDIC used the depositors’ Bank Verification Number (BVN) to locate alternate account number of depositors in other banks and automatically credited them with the insured amount. “

Furthermore, the Corporation leveraged the existing records used in the payment of the insured amount to facilitate the disbursement of first tranche of liquidation dividends.”

