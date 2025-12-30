Hereby Power: Alaafin Extols Yari On New Appointment

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has congratulated Senator Abubakar Yari, the newly installed Obaloyin of Yorubaland, on his appointment as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hereby Power.

The appointment follows the resignation of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola and was announced on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) after approval at the company’s board meeting on Monday, which followed a change in the ultimate beneficial ownership of its issued share capital.

In a congratulatory message conveyed through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin described Yari’s new role as a fitting recognition of his dedication and leadership.

“Your incredible dedication, vision, and proven leadership are an inspiration, and this well-deserved role perfectly matches your talent. I am thrilled to witness your continued success and the positive impact you will undoubtedly make in this exciting new chapter,” the monarch said.

Oba Owoade added that Yari’s industry expertise and strategic insights would significantly contribute to Hereby Power’s growth and shareholder value.

“The distinguished Obaloyin of Yorubaland, please accept my heartfelt congratulations. Seeing you achieve this significant appointment is incredibly inspiring. Your hard work, passion, and unique ability to innovate and lead have paved the way for this well-earned success. I am excited to see you shine and achieve even more in the foreseeable future,” the release stated.