Here They Go Again!

…Nigerian public varsities set for the trenches

ASUU, other unions should not break academic calendar -Dons

Strikes have destroyed our education, put varsities in disarray –Stakeholders

DISQUIET There is uneasiness in the public university system over threat of a looming nationwide indefinite strike by the various staff unions, KAYODE OLANREWAJU writes

Again, the Nigerian public universities are at a crossroads following the threat of a looming strike that will set the system back to the trenches. This is as Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) vowed to shut down the system.

The staff unions in their separate threat, had issued an ultimatum to the Federal Government of an indefinite nationwide strike beginning from this week if it failed to act urgently.

Given their anxiety over the fresh threat, stakeholders, especially students and parents have raised concerns, and called on the Federal Government to intervene in order to avert what they described as another looming crisis that would elongate their graduation and set the system backward.

Without the urgent bail-out, the impending indefinite strike would not only paralyse academic activities, disrupt administrative and other municipal activities in the system, but also jeopardise the stable academic calendar enjoyed by the system in the last two years.

Unfortunately, the Nigerian university system has over the years been navigating in a sloppy terrain of neglect, government’s unfulfilled promises, incessant strikes, dearth of lecturers, low remuneration and poor working conditions, which triggered its imminent collapse.

Unions

Against this background, the various staff unions in their separate congresses had issued an ultimatum to the Federal Government of the looming indefinite nationwide strike, as they called for the implementation of their demands in order to avert the crisis. ASUU, in its grouse, has held a series of sensitisation rallies on campuses across the country over the looming strike, said to commence any moment after 25 September.

In a statement signed by the National President, Christopher Piwuna, after its National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting at University of Jos (UNIJOS), the aggrieved union regretted that “the Federal Government has consistently pushed the union to embark on a strike by reneging on its agreements reached with the union and its failure to implement their demands.”

In view of this, the union reiterated that “it is clear that ASUU has no other option than to embark on an action to press the Federal Government to listen to their demands and do the needful.”

ASUU listed the contending issues to include re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUUFGN Agreement; sustainable funding of our universities; revitalisation of universities; victimisation of our colleges in LASU, KSU (now Prince Abubakar Audu University) and FUTO; outstanding 25-35 per cent salary arrears; promotion arrears for over four years; and third party deductions, among others.

The union, which kicked against complacency on the part of the government, however, warned that “time is running out” for the government to address issues such conditions of service, university autonomy, academic freedom, funding of the universities and review of laws governing JAMB, NUC.

The union frowned at the delay tactics by the government and urged its members to get ready for nationwide indefinite strike if the government failed to act decisively within the given ultimatum.

It, therefore, sought the nod of the union’s congresses to embark on an indefinite strike by 25th of September should the government fail to sign its 2009 FGN-ASUU Renegotiated Agreement. Subsequently, while ASUU is threatening a job boycott, the nonacademic staff unions, comprising SSANU and NASU, also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to down tools over the unions’ unmet demands.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU, in a letter addressed to the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, on Monday, September 15, listed the unresolved issues to include unjust disbursement of N50 billion Earned Allowances; non-payment of outstanding withheld salaries, and 25-35 per cent salary increments; and renegotiation of the 2009 FGN and NASU/SSANU agreements, among their other grouse.

State of universities

Appraising the poor state of Nigerian university system, some critical stakeholders and scholars in the nation’s university education, led by former Vice-Chancellor of University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof Wande Abimbola, have raised that alarm over the rot in the system and its imminent collapse.

Piqued by the condition of the institutions, they are rooting for the government’s urgent interventions in order to rescue the system from its imminent collapse in view of its current challenges.

In his verdict Prof Abimbola, who painted a gloomy picture of the universities, urged the Federal Government to act fast so as to save the system from its current misfortune. The renowned scholars, who sounded the wake-up call during a discourse session via zoom, hosted by Boiling Point Arena, an online platform, tagged: “Nigerian Universities: Tower of Crises, Citadel of Missed Opportunities.

Can the Lost Glory be Reclaimed?”, lamented that the university system in Nigeria is facing imminent collapse unless the Federal Government urgently implements a bail-out for those working in the academic community in order to revive quality of education in the system.

The nonagenarian internationally acclaimed scholar, and erstwhile ViceChancellor, who currently lectures in some universities in the United States, worried that the Nigerian universities are experiencing the worst of time with Professors earning scandalous monthly take-home pay, which is equivalent to what his Gardener takes for a three-hour job of cutting grasses and trimming flowers in his United State of America residence.

While taking a swipe at the challenges confronting Nigerian universities in what he described as “ludicrous poor salaries of lecturers,” he expressed dismay that “Nigerian universities are slowly dying before our very eyes, and this is a big shame.”

Expressing dismay over the drift and comatose state of the institutions, he stated: “A university system is an important part of the fabric of any nation,” recalling that as at 1989 when he left as Vice-Chancellor at the University of Ife, Nigerian universities were still at their peak of quality.

Prof Abimbola, who bemoaned the steady decline in the system, declared that funding is the most critical thing about university, and for which stakeholders have consistently criticised the annual budgetary allocations at all levels as abysmally low for a nation in quest of development.

He stated: “We need to ask our government, both at the federal and state levels, why they have been aloof and looking on until things got this bad. The federal and state governments do not really care. Why are they looking on as if they are not concerned? “Recently, about two years ago, I went back to university (OAU) where I was the Vice-Chancellor.

I visited my Department, and I was told that a full professor earns about N500,000 monthly. When we convert the amount, this is almost equivalent to the $300 academics elsewhere in the United States will use to take care of his garden within just three hours. “So, if these governments are not interested in supporting the universities, they should wind them up. It is a big shame to the Nigerian Government.

When I went to Ile-Ife campus, the lawns where children used to play had been overtaken. It is a shame.” He also frowned at the proliferation of universities across the country as a constituency project by politicians, pointing out that “the worst part of it is that the government at all levels are still establishing more universities.”

“I think we have reached a stage where we need recommendations, which hopefully the people in charge will look at and use to make things better,” Prof Abimbola stated, noting that Nigerian universities, which used to be in the top 500 best universities ranking in the world and among the first 11 in Africa, are now taking back seat positions in the top 1,000 categories.

Also, piqued by the disturbing conditions of the nation’s university system, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, recently cried out over the danger of the mass exodus of lecturers who are leaving the university system in droves to seek greener pastures in foreign universities due to poor remuneration and working condition in Nigerian universities.

Ogundipe, who lamented over the depletion of academics and the overbearing challenges this posed on the overall development of university education in the country, regretted that no fewer than 239 first-class graduates of the university, employed as lecturers, had so far left the institution within seven years.

Giving a worrisome statistics, the former Vice-Chancellor explained that UNILAG retained 256 first-class graduates as lecturers between 2015 and 2022, but only 17 of them are remaining in the system as of October 2023, a development he abhorred and attributed to poor remuneration, unconducive working conditions, and low motivation among lecturers.

Stakeholders’ reaction

Meanwhile, reviewing the development, a Professor of Linguistics at the Department of Linguistics and African Studies at the University of Ibadan (UI) and former National President of the Academy of Letters (NAL), Francis Egbokhare, lamented the situation, describing Nigeria as not a knowledge society. He said: “In such a society as ours, there is a negative valuation of knowledge and knowledge workers.

Teachers take the short end of the stick because people are unable to make a connection between knowledge and economic development.

“What you then see is that those who are involved in various forms of merchandising are overpaid, those who control power and politics appropriate excessive rewards to themselves, while knowledge workers are trampled upon. Our society does not appreciate the fact that the quality of education depends critically on the quality of teachers.

On the looming strike, Egbokhare noted that ASUU had in the last few years forborne a lot, adding that many lecturers have become destitute and desperate as challenges of poor health are ravaging the older ones, while younger ones are caught in extreme poverty.

“The Vice-Chancellors are more focused on getting money to pay for high electricity bills than getting the quality parameters aligned,” the don stated, stressing that there is general decline in institutions that are resilient while “others are just running on words, graphics and grammar.”

Despite the gory situation of our universities, Egbokhare expressed optimism that it is not too late to change the trajectory, even as he insisted that the government must stop using negotiations as a delay tactic. The don stressed: “Since 2013 thereabouts, it has been a mess. Bringing the negotiations to an end will be a reasonable progress. Also, there is a need to shift focus from constructions to human capital development, maintenance of infrastructure and improving systems quality.

To a Professor of Philosophy and Head of Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chiedozie Okoro, a lot of things are wrong with Nigerian state from the governance, structure and leadership, and majorly lack of ideologies or focus for decisive destination, in which the university system in not immune.

On the impending ASUU’s strike, the don discountenanced any form of indefinite industrial action, insisting that ASUU and other unions should not break universities’ academic calendar and elongated the students’ graduation as they are ones that suffer most. Rather, Okoro, who urged ASUU leadership to look at the issue holistically, primarily from the side of students, pointed out that the fault is of the government and not the students, and this must be looked into in perspective with precept.

He, therefore, suggested the adoption of Ghana academic staff union’s style, which does not embark on indefinite or total strike so as not to utterly disrupt the country’s university education system. Okoro, who kicked against total strike by ASUU, said: “ASUU should be more dynamic and circumspect in its approach.

They should not go on total strike. They should adopt Ghana’s style, where the unions embark on warning strikes, or declare strike for one week, two or three weeks, return to work and continue to negotiate with the government. We can adopt this style and not shut the universities down completely for months.

“This issues is not beyond ASUU and the government. We cannot move forward under such a situation as the children, universities and government are losing, while the institutions will further collapse. Enough of these Marxism orientations which leads to fanaticism.

He, however, condemned a situation where Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, as well as some state universities in Lagos, Rivers, Ondo earn higher salary than lecturers in federal universities, saying this is because the unions at that level know how to negotiate with their governments. Citing the ASUU negotiation under the late President Musa Yar’Adua administration, Okoro, who noted that as a union, we got it wrong, explaining that “intelligential should lead the masses, but we allowed masses to lead us.

The don, who traced the problems in the Nigerian university system to leadership gap, said our leaders should be those who are trained in Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, like what happens in other climes where leaders enroll in London School of Economics, Harvard, among others to learn Economics, Philosophy, Humanities and governance, and acquire leadership skills.

This should be integrated in this country as policy for us to move forward. “As a country, we can eat our cake and have it. The government needs to set its priorities right. They should fund education well, and make some federal universities research focused. We need to restructure our education system,” he noted.

The lecturer, who expressed regrets that strikes have destroyed our education and put our universities in disarray, said we need a government that is foresighted, and not political leaders that are doing everything to sustain themselves in power at the detriment of national development. He argued that the government should stop taxing every avenue where universities and lecturers could generate income, saying the government’s presence is not felt in most international universities such as Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, among others.

Other reactions

An education analyst and a don at School of Transport & Logistics, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Samuel Odewumi, said strike calls by the unions are usually to draw attention of the government and people to the yearnings, needs and neglect of the system.

Given this background, he stated that the right attitude for the government is to engage with the unions, but added that because this strike tool has been overused by many unions, it is getting blunted and less effective.

Odewumi also expressed regrets that the civil service structure is not sensitive to take action immediately when the strike weapon is on trigger as they are usually delayed in calling for dialogue until the deadline given or on the day of the action. Towards this end, the don noted that the problem with the situation is that many unnecessary strikes are allowed to take off with huge costs.

On the fate of students, the Professor of Transport and Planning, who advocated early engagement to avoid unnecessary shutdowns and avert impending strike, pointed out that the ASUU’s fight or struggle is also for the students, stressing that they would bear more brutal brunt if they are left in the care of underpaid, under-resourced lecturers and inadequately funded institutions.

“They will be forced to endure congested classrooms and hostels, power shutdowns in laboratories and dilapidated infrastructure systems,” Odewumi noted, saying the only functioning systems in our education today are the results of past struggles of ASUU such as the TETFund, Needs Assessment Intervention, Research grants.

The Executive Secretary/ CEO, Africa Brands Review, Mr Joseph Ayodele, in his reaction to the strike, stated that though it is true that the Nigerian university system is facing a profound challenge, which he described as a “poverty of the ivory tower,” it is not a problem without a solution.

In a statement, titled: “The Survival of the Nigerian University System: A Path to Recovery,” which a copy was made available to New Telegraph, pointed out that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, there is a clear opportunity to reverse years of systemic decline.

Ayodele, who examined the roots of the crisis in our university system, which he described as a multifaceted issue, stemming from a long history of inadequate budgetary provision, decayed infrastructure, faculty recruitment, staff remuneration and operational costs, noted that these problems have been compounded by a long-standing, wasteful subsidy regime on fuel and power, which diverted crucial funds away from essential sectors such as education.

Ironically, he reiterated that while the university system suffered, the staff or labour unions, including ASUU, SSANU and NASU, and other unions like NUPENG were often in opposition to policies aimed at removing these subsidies. For instance, he recalled that ASUU had historically resisted the registration of lecturers, a measure that would prevent the detrimental practice of holding multiple appointments across different institutions.

To Ayodele, a Management Consultant and Executive Secretary/CEO of Africa Brands Review, this lack of professional oversight led to a situation where one professor may be on the payroll of five different universities seeking accreditation, a practice that undermines academic integrity; while professional bodies like the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria enforce strict registration and ethical guidelines.

While stating that poor remuneration and lack of professional accountability have severely impacted the quality of education, he said Nigerian academics are often unable to attend international conferences to stay abreast of global developments, creating a significant knowledge gap between our professors and their counterparts in other climes.

However, Ayodele stressed that President Tinubu’s administration has taken decisive action and steps in re-inventing the university system by applying the brakes on the haphazard establishment of new tertiary institutions, a practice that has diluted the quality of our academic landscape.

“With higher revenue, the government will be better positioned to adjust salaries and meet the expectations of the university staff unions. In return, it is imperative that ASUU collaborates with the government to implement a lecturer registration system, similar to the practice of the Pharmacists Registration Council of Nigeria,” he added.