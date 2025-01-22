Herdsmen’s Attack: Benue Residents Seek Tinubu’s Intervention

Share

Residents of over twelve council wards including Moon, Mbadura, Mbaikyol, Yaav, Kumakwagh, Mkomon, Mbakyer, among others in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, who were recently attacked by armed have sent an SOS to President Bola Tinubu to massively deploy troops to the area to save their lives.

The residents cried out that their lives are no longer safe due to incessant attacks and killings and only President Tinubu could help alleviate the hardship they are passing through.

Besides, the residents said that heavy sounds of Cameroonian jets hoovering the airspace for aerial surveillance to protect their indigenes is now a source of relief to them as the noise created by the fighter jets scares away the armed Fulani insurgents from attacking them.

