Herdsmen Storm Agatu, Kill 15 In Fresh Benue Attack

Suspected herdsmen on Wednesday raided the Ugboju hamlet in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, killing at least fifteen people on the spot.

The assailants, who had been relentlessly attacking the area for consecutive two weeks, stormed the community on Wednesday evening, leaving inhabitants in distress.

According to eyewitnesses, many individuals are still missing, and search teams are vigorously combing the bushes for any survivors.

Godwin Edoh, a member of the State House of Assembly who represents the Agatu Constituency, condemned the recent wave of killings, confirming the incident occurred on Wednesday.

Edoh said, “I’m frustrated as a representative of my people by their cries. I have forwarded all the gory photos of the bodies recovered to the WhatsApp lines of both the governor and his deputy.”

Details shortly…