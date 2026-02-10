Herdsmen Overrun 5 Council Wards In Benue Multiple Attacks

…churches, houses, schools, 78% landmass usurped – Residents cry out

The people of Anen, in Mbaagulei, in Liev ll Council Ward of Ikyurav-Ya in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State have cried out that suspected terrorists have overrun five of their council wards in Turan district of the local government.

The council wards allegedly forcefully taken over include: Moon, Mbadura, Mbaikyor, Kumakwagh and Yaav where hordes of the inhabitants have deserted and are taking refuge in different places deemed safe.

Some residents of the affected communities told New Telegraph in an exclusive telephone interview that aside the takeover of their land, the insurgents have also burnt down several churches as well as residential houses and schools, while 78 percent of the landmass has equally been usurped by the invaders. A community leader in the area, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, confirmed the incidents to New Telegraph in Makurdi.