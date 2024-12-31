Herdsmen Murdered 75 Farmers Within 5 Months In Benue Community – Kwande Leader

Share

At least 75 peasant farmers have reportedly been killed and scores of others missing between May and December this year in Turan Community of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State by invading armed terrorists.

The coordinated attacks occurred in 15 different invasions, with five council wards of Maav, Mbaikyor, Mbadura, Yaav and Moon under siege.

A community leader in the area, Dr. Joseph Akanyi, told journalists during a visit by the state security council, led by the Director General, Bureau for Home Security, Air Commodore Jacob Gbamwuan, that “within the last eight months the community lost over 75 persons.”

Dr. Akanyi appealed to the government to support in the burial and treatment of the deceased and injured persons, adding that, all corpses found decomposed are buried immediately by the community.

He said, “We want the government to know that all the five council wards in Turan community are under siege, except one, which is housing most of the displaced persons.”

The Commissioner for Sport, Youth Development and Creativity, Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange, explained that they were in Kwande at the instance of the governor to condole with the victims and those who lost their loved ones during the Christmas attack.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the youth leader of Mbaikyol, one of the worse affected council wards, Igbawua Gandepuun, said over 17 persons were killed on Christmas day and 3,000 displaced saying if the government do not come to their aid, the council ward will also be overrun by the herders just as they took over Moon.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu, expressed shock over the killings and destruction done in the affected communities and commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for his proactive response.

