Herdsmen Launch Fresh Attack In Benue, Kill Five Farmers

…Scores still missing, dozens flee homes, as economic trees, crops, houses, markets destroyed

…Our children no longer go to school, churches closed – says Resident

There was tension in Kwande Local Government Areas of Benue State on Wednesday following the resurgence of armed terrorists herdsmen, who attacked Udeku, Maav-Ya in Mbakyol council ward in Turan district.

New Telegraph gathered that the which left five farmers dead.

Mbaikyor is the council ward of the Second Republic Minister of Steel, Chief Wantaregh Paul Unongo.

Reports said scores of other residents including women and children are missing while dozens of others who flee their ancestral homes are taken refuge with their relations and others places deemed safe.

New Telegraph gathered that the victims were harvesting yams and bambara nuts and were about returning home when the insurgents, in a guerilla style, stormed the area and opened fire on the victims at about 4: pm killing them in the process.

It was learnt that members of the community, on hearing the sad news, swiftly combed the bushes and recovered four corpses which were deposited at the morgue at Nyihemba in Jato-Aka.

A community leader from the area, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, who confirmed the gruesome attack, however said no property were destroyed, and gave names of the deceased to whose corpses were recovered so far as at press time to include: Tyozua Gyuse, Gbaga Gyuse and Tersuur Ijighka.

Akerigba said many people fled their homes leaving behind several belongings including foodstuff and clothing, describing the attack as unprovoked and a clear indication of land grabbing.

“The unprovoked attack by the herders is a clear demonstration of land grabing.

We have not seen these number of Fulani’s in our place. Every day at about 4 am, they start shooting, they don’t allow people have access to the river bank to fetch water.

“They have destroyed all crops, houses and economic trees.

Our children no longer go to school, churches closed, our markets have been destroyed. We receive no attention from the government any time our people are killed, they come with promises and at the end nothing is done. We are at the mercy of the herders”, Akerigba cried out.

Meanwhile, in Gwer-West Local Government Area, tension has gripped Tse-Ati in Mbabuande and other communities as a result of massive influx of armed herdsmen terrorists sparking fear and tension among locals.

According to community sources, the suspected herdsmen were sighted in significant numbers around the axis, a development that has heightened anxiety and forced residents to remain on high alert amid concerns over possible attacks.

Although, no incident had been officially reported as of the time of filing this report, residents appealed to security agencies and relevant authorities to urgently monitor the situation and deploy preventive measures to avert any breakdown of law and order.

Concerned citizens also called on the Chairman of Gwer West Local Government Area, Hon. Ormin Torsar Victor, to take proactive steps to safeguard lives and property across communities within the council area.

They urged the council chairman to intensify collaboration with security agencies to forestall any emerging security threats.

