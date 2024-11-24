Herdsmen Kills Thirteen Villagers In Fresh Benue Attack

Share

At least thirteen people were reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in Azege settlement, Mbaya, Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the attack occurred on Sunday morning around 7 a.m. leading to numerous deaths, arson, and destruction of farmlands and crops.

Hon. Benjamin Uzenda, the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of Logo Local Government confirmed the development to newsmen.



According to Uzenda, the herdsmen had previously attempted to overrun Azege in the past two months.

He further stated that the attack seemed like a coordinated plan, as they opened fire on the harmless villages, butchered some bodies after shooting them, and gun down women and children.

It was gathered that some of the wounded from gunshot had been taken in for treatment

Hon.Uzenda said: “They were armed with sophisticated weapons ,and immediately open fire on residents who were preparing to attend morning church service.

“The Invaders operated for houses , and fled before security personnel arrived the scene of the incident .

“At press time, many residents have deserted the area for fear of unknown.”

