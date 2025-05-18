Herdsmen Killings: Moro, Ojema Visit Akpete, Ojantele Communities

Share

The Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, alongside the Member representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Pastor Ojotu Ojema, had paid a condolence visit to the people of Akpete and Ojantele council wards following recent deadly attacks by suspected armed herdsmen.

The attacks resulted in the loss of several lives and the displacement of many residents in the communities.

Speaking during the visit to Ojantele, Senator Moro expressed deep sympathy with the victims, revealing that he had already moved a motion on the floor of the National Assembly to address the escalating insecurity in Benue South.

He assured the people that efforts were underway, in collaboration with Hon. Ojema, to end the incessant attacks in the affected communities and across the entire Apa and Agatu local government areas, so that displaced persons could return to their homes.

On his part, Hon. Ojotu Ojema, who also chairs the House of Representatives Committee on National Inland Waterways, described the attacks as unprovoked and senseless, lamenting the endless killing of innocent citizens in Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency.

“Our visit is to commiserate with you over the loss of your loved ones, the wanton destruction, and the mass displacement from your ancestral lands,” he said.

He condemned those attempting to politicize the tragic situation, particularly some youths allegedly being used by failed politicians to undermine genuine efforts to tackle insecurity.

“It is unfortunate that while our people are mourning, some individuals are trying to politicize their pain. That is like mocking your own parents who are grieving their murdered children,” Ojema said.

The lawmaker assured the people of Akpete/Ojantele and the wider Apa/Agatu communities of continued legislative action and collaboration with security agencies to restore peace and allow displaced persons to return home.

Responding on behalf of the communities, the Och’Ojantele, HRH Chief Emmanuel Edoh, expressed gratitude to Senator Moro and Hon. Ojema for identifying with them in their time of sorrow, saying the visit rekindled their hope and gave them a sense of belonging.

He commended Ojema for the ongoing Ojantele Earth Dam project and prayed for its speedy completion. The traditional ruler also lauded the resilience of Ojantele youths and called for the urgent deployment of mobile police to the area to strengthen security.

In a statement issued by the media aide to the House of Representatives member, Mr. Olikita Ekani, the lawmakers also visited internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Ugbokpo, headquarters of Apa LGA, where they sympathized with them over their current plight.

Share