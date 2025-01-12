Herdsmen Killing Us Like Chicken Fr 12 Years Now, Traditional, Youth Leaders Lament

Share

At least eleven per cent of farmers in Anwase, Izoov and Mkomon districts of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State who were gruesomely murdered on Christmas day by armed herdsmen have been given mass burial in the area amidst tears and heavy security presence.

During the funeral, the traditional rulers of Ityuluv, James Zegelu Yengen and the President of Nyiev Tiev, Dr Akanyi, expressed gratitude to Governor Hyacinth Alia and the Kwande Local Government Chairman for their support, which enabled families to bury their relatives.

They however, lamented that their communities have been abandoned by the government, a situation that has made them vulnerable to attacks from armed herdsmen whom he said are allegedly supported by the Jukun people from neighbouring Taraba State that have been attacking and killing them like chickens in the last twelve years now.

They called for increased border security patrols to stem the spate of killings of innocent people, stressing that “for more than twelve years now, our people are being killed like chicken”.

They also appreciated the donation of motorcycles to individuals whose motorcycles were burned down by the herdsmen during the broad day attack.

The Pastor of NKST Church, Rev. Dr. Terkaa Iurun, urged the community to look up to God for a permanent solution to their plights and sued for calm, assuring that efforts would be made to douse the carnage.

The youth leader, Hon. Tersoo Dondon, appealed to the youths not to seek revenge for the attack but demand that the government bring the perpetrators to face the full weight of justice.

They maintained that as a result of the incessant killings, their people have been exposed to harsh health conditions, with no access to basic amenities like drinking water, shelter and education among others.

The community leaders appealed to the government to provide healthcare centres to address community healthcare needs, construction of a road from Nyihemba, and water at the border with Cameroon.

They also demanded the provision of food aid to affected communities and the creation of job opportunities for people in crisis-affected areas to enhance self-sustainability.

