Herdsmen Kill Two, Burn 15 Houses In Benue

Suspected armed Fulani herdsmen, on Monday, set Benue State on fire, killing a 35-year-old farmer and his four-year-old son with several other houses burnt down in a deadly attack on Anwase community.

The deceased farmer, Iorfa Jina Andwem and his son were killed just as scores of fleeing victims are said to have swarmed to the Anwase mountain where they are currently taking refuge.

Anwase is the community where 17 people were gruesomely massacred on 2024 Christmas Day and given mass burial by the state government.

A community leader in the area, Lawrence Akerigba who confirmed the violent attack to New Telegraph said the invaders launched the twin attack on Jato-Aka and Anwase at about 2:30 pm on Monday.

He explained that the attackers made the incursion by crossing through Tse-Usaka community which is one kilometer away from Jato Aka, a densely populated settlement area where they burnt down the residence of the kindred head of Yaav council ward, Usaka Andwem and several others.

According to Akerigba, many displaced people including women and children ran to the Anwase mountain top to take refuge.

He said that the silence of the state government on the growing insecurity in Kwande has aggravated the attacks and called on both the federal and state governments to rise up immediately to end the dastardly attacks.

Also speaking with New Telegraph on the matter, the President Nyiev Tiev Development Association, Joseph Akanyi, lamented pockets attack on the innocent people by herdsmen.

He disclosed that the herdsmen invaded the community on Anwase market day and were sighted by a boy who raised the alarm that triggered an open confrontation by the invaders that led to the killing of the victims.

Akanyi said, ‘they burnt about 15 houses including food items, adding that among the houses destroyed included that of Orseer Adayi and Viashima Agogo’.

“They burnt food items like yams, bags of groundnut, rice, maize, dried cassava, corn, bambara nuts and others.”

Akanyi said he reported the matter to the soldiers stationed at Government Secondary School (GSS) Anwase but they said they were not enough and will not be able to contain the situation.

He said he also gathered on good authority that the herdsmen were regrouping for further attacks.

Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Alia has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to ensure the security to lives and property of people of the state.

Governor Alia stated this during an emergency meeting with stakeholders of Kwande Local Government area which focused on security issues and boundary demarcation concerning the Benue-Taraba border and particularly, the Kwande corridor.

Represented by his Deputy, Sam Ode, Governor Alia emphasized that the cardinal objective of his administration is to safeguard the lives and property of the people, as well as enhance their security and welfare, emphasizing, “we will not relent in our efforts”.

In a remark, Chairman of Kwande Local Government Council, Terhile Vitalis Neji, commended both the Governor and his Deputy for their efforts in seeking lasting solutions to the crises in Kwande.

The Tor Kwande,Ambrose Iortyer and Ter Kwande, Tavershima Ahile, in separate remarks, identified boundary and security concerns as the root causes of the protracted conflicts.

They urged the government to take proactive measures to address the security challenges in the area, alerting that if the conflict in Kwande is not contained, it could snowball into a full blown crisis.

