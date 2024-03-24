Herdsmen Kill Six Farmers In Nasarawa Community

No fewer than six persons have been reportedly killed by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen in the Kadarko axis of the Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Two persons were reportedly killed at Tse-Abir Azer community in Kadarko on Friday 22, March, 2023, while three others were shot on Sunday morning bringing the number to six within two days.

Chairman of the United Farmers Association of Kadarko (UFAK), Comrade Denis Utsa who confirmed the development in a Telephone conversation yesterday, said that armed herdsmen invaded the Tse-Abir Azer area of Kadarko at about 4p on Friday and killed two on the spot.

He said that besides the two killed, many survivors of the attack escaped with gunshot wounds including a clergyman, Pastor Kingsley Orshase who later died at a hospital in Lafia on Saturday.

According to him, the victims had gone fishing at a nearby river in the Tse-Abir Azer area when the armed Fulani herdsmen attacked them, resulting in the death of two persons.

The Chairman of the United Farmers Association of Kadarko said that one Fulani man was also killed in a reprisal during the attack.

Comrade Utsa said ” On 22nd March 24 at about 4 pm, Tiv farmers at Tse-Abir Azer area of KADARKO went for their fishing and the Fulanis attacked them by the river which later resulted dead of 2 Tiv farmers and one Fulani in a reprisal”

” The killer Herders have invaded the IDPs to rebuild settlements and dozens of them flee back to KADARKO and Giza for refuge. Many of the IDPs farmers are brutally injured”

“Three Eggon farmers killed today, the dead body rises to 6 within two days,” Dennis Denen Utsa Chairman UFAK said.