Herdsmen Kill Farmers In Benue, Burn Catholic Church In Fresh Attack

…police mobilise tactical teams to restore calm -PPRO

Armed terrorists suspected to be of Fulani stock on Tuesday launched a deadly attack on Christian farmers in Ohimini and Ado local government areas of Benue State allegedly killing a total of 10 people.

The arsonists were also reported to have burnt down a Catholic Church in Anwule Community in Oglewu in Ohimini, while in Ado, the terrorists attacked the RijoUtonkon Community where at least four farmers were killed.

Reports say the attackers targeted farmers some of whom were working on their fields, killing several with machetes and other weapons. New Telegraph learnt that as a result of the midnight attacks, scores of residents have been missing in the affected local government areas of Benue South Senatorial District as extreme panic has enveloped the entire areas.

Sources from the affected local governments told New Telegraph that tension has spread across the areas as casualty figures were likely to escalate just as the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained at the time of this report.

According to the locals, the assailants stormed the villages shooting indiscriminately and setting homes and places of worship ablaze. The attack came shortly after security personnel and government officials had left the communities.

The Catholic Parish, which had been serving as a refuge for displaced villagers, was completely razed in the onslaught. Residents described scenes of chaos as gunfire rang through the community, forcing survivors to flee into nearby bushes and neighboring towns.