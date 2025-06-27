Herdsmen Kill 8-Month-Old Baby’s Mother, Another Fleeing Victim In Benue

Suspected Fulani terrorists have killed a lactating mother leaving her eightmonths-old baby as an orphan.

The insurgents also massacred a fleeing Internally Displaced Person (IDP) who is already taking refuge at the Makurdi International Market IDP camp.

The deceased were all from Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

New Telegraph gathered that the baby’s mother was slaughtered in the farm where she was employed by another woman to weed the farm and get paid for the work done.

Luck ran out of her when the insurgents at – tacked her and killed her together with the owner of the farm. An elder sister to the deceased breastfeeding woman, (Mwuese Kaatyo), told New Telegraph that she is now passing through serious hardship to keep the baby alive.