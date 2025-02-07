Herdsmen Kill 5 Hunters In Renewed Hostilities In Benue

Share

Gunmen suspected to be of Fulani extraction on W e d n e s d a y launched a deadly attack on hunters in Okpomaju Community in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving at least five of them, dead.

The attack, New Telegraph learnt, came in spite of the resolution reached by the two sides to end the intractable hostility between armed herders and the hunters.

Several other people were also said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries during the evening attack.

The incident occurred after the traditional ruler of Otukpo, the Och’Otukpo Odu, Chief John Eimonye and leaders of the armed herders on Tuesday resolved among others to ensure peaceful co-existence and expose criminals found amongst the two parties.

The resolution came after one herdsman and two hunters were killed. However, the renewed hostility accompanied by the massive killings and alleged destruction of houses at Okpomaju appeared to have brushed aside the peaceful resolution.

A source from the area told reporters in confidence that “the attack was unprovoked as the hunters were at home at Okpomaju when the armed herders, numbering over 12, stormed the village with sophisticated guns, shooting recklessly.

According to the source; “In the process, they killed Peter, popularly known as JPG and Moses, while others ran to different directions and into the nearby bushes with gunshot wounds.

