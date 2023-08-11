Herdsmen Kill 3 Women, Injure Others In Fresh Benue Attack

Again, suspected armed Fulani militants on Thursday night attacked the Ngban community near Ortese and gruesomely murdered three women injuring many others including children.

The area came under severe attack barely four months ago when the terrorists made an incursion and left at least 40 people dead.

The latest attack which has brought panic to residents, prompted massive protest on Friday by women who blocked the ever-busy Makurdi-Lafia highway as a result of the Fulani massacre.

A source from the area, Jonah Iorundu, who confirmed the killing to Saturday Telegraph said that the women thronged the federal highway as early as 5 am to protest the killings.

Jonah said that “the IDPs left the camp to the farm and on their way back, the armed Fulani terrorists ambushed them and killed them in the process”.

He said, “Very early in the morning today at about 5 am (yesterday), women in this area trooped out to the Makurdi/Lafia highway to protest the killings. As you can hear from the background how they are singing emotional songs and no vehicle coming from either Lafia or Makurdi can move now.

He added, “Three people were killed at Ngban, and the women have said that they are not going to leave the road until Governor Alia comes and speaks to them.

Efforts to get the reaction of the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Sewuese Anene failed as she could not respond to messages sent to her.