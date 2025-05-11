Herdsmen Kill 24 Farmers In Benue 

Share

At least 24 farmers were killed on Saturday in a series of coordinated attacks by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen across four Local Government Areas of Benue State — Logo, Kwande, Ukum, and Guma.

The deadly assaults, which left several homes razed and residents displaced, occurred just days after the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, visited the state to commiserate with Governor Hyacinth Alia over ongoing attacks by herdsmen.

Archbishop Okoh had urged President Bola Tinubu to end the persistent killings.

Deputy Governor Sam Ode, during the visit, described the crisis as “asymmetric warfare,” with attackers striking and vanishing without a trace.

In Jootar, Ukum LGA, over 20 armed men stormed the community in broad daylight, killing at least eight people.

More bodies were later recovered from nearby bushes. The victims, identified as Jonathan Ordooga, Aondogu Torse, Cheater Torse, Yagba Torse, Tersugh Mbaaiiga, Terhemen Emmanuel, Henenshima Apirgwa, and Orfega Atuku, were reportedly ambushed en route to their farms in Tse Apirgwa Shabu.

In Logo LGA, five people, including a member of the state’s Livestock Guards, were killed in Ayilamo and Tse Taste communities. A resident said the swift intervention of security forces prevented further bloodshed in Ayilamo.

In Kwande LGA, herdsmen invaded Jato-Aka town around 4 p.m. on Friday, killing six people and setting houses ablaze. Youth leader Lawrence Akerigba confirmed the incident and described it as a surprise attack on unsuspecting residents.

In Guma LGA, the hometown of former Governor Samuel Ortom, five people were reportedly killed. A local, Mr. Gbaden Paul, said tension was high in Yelewata, Nyiev Council Ward, after a youth was allegedly macheted by suspected militias from Nasarawa State planning further attacks.

The wave of attacks, which began Friday evening and continued into Saturday, forced scores of people to flee their homes.

Attempts to get a statement from the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Sewuese Anene, were unsuccessful as of press time.

