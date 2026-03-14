…Alia condemns killing as police confirm attack, massacre

Terrorist herdsmen have ambushed and killed at least 20 cashew farmers in Akpete/Asaba community in Ojantele Ward of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

Six other persons were still said to be missing as of press time and a young girl reportedly abducted during the attack.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the farmers were working on their farms when the assailants launched the attack.

According to a local resident who pleaded anonymity, “The gunmen invaded the area and opened fire on residents, leaving at least 20 of the farmers dead, while several others are still unaccounted for”.

The Chairman of the Local Government, Adams Ogwola, confirmed the bloody attack but was not certain about the casualty figure.

But the state police command’s spokesperson, Udeme Edet, said six bodies had so far been recovered while search and rescue efforts were on to locate the abducted victims.

“Joint security teams comprising operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the military, and local youths from the affected communities were immediately mobilized into the forest to carry out search and rescue operations with the aim of locating victims and apprehending the perpetrators.

The Governor Hyacinth Alia has condemned in strong terms what he called the tragic attack in Apa and assured the people of justice and protection of people of the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Governor Alia said he is in deep sorrow over the terrorists ambush of the innocent farmers, and described the incident as ‘a terrorist’ act that is unacceptable and a painful reminder of the security challenges confronting peaceful farming communities in the state.

Alia said, “how can you come in and attack a people who were simply pursuing their legitimate means of livelihood? My people are hardworking farmers and do not deserve such a cruel fate.

“I condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms. The killing of innocent Benue citizens going about their daily farm work is an assault on our shared humanity and will not be tolerated.”

He sympathized with Apa Local Government, the affected communities and the families of the victims over the painful loss, assuring them that the state government stands firmly with them in this difficult moment.

The governor disclosed that he has directed security agencies to intensify operations in the area to track down the perpetrators of the attack, rescue the abducted girl, and locate those still missing, assuring that every effort is being put in place to ensure that those responsible for the atrocity are brought to justice.

Alia further reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property across Benue State, emphasizing that no community in the state will be abandoned to violence.

He said, “Do not lose hope. My administration is working closely with security agencies and community leaders to strengthen protection around vulnerable areas” .

The Governor who prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and asked God to grant their families the strength to bear the painful loss assured that, “we will not waver until our people are safe and can return to their fields without fear”.