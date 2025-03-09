Herdsmen Kill 16 Farmers In Fresh Benue Attack 

Share

It was yet another bloody Sunday as armed herdsmen launched a fierce attack on the Mbagena-Michihe council ward of the Katsina-Ala Local Government area of Benue State, leaving at least 16 farmers dead.

The invaders were also said to have set several houses ablaze, while seven people who sustained varying degrees of injuries are receiving treatment in the hospitals as scores of residents flee their homes and take refuge in areas deemed to be safe.

The chairman of the Katsina-Ala local government area, Justine Shaku, who confirmed the incident, condemned the gruesome massacre of his people, confirming the death of eleven people at the time of the report.

In a swift reaction, a socio-cultural group in the area, Michihe Like-Minds, condemned the violent and senseless attack on the community.

President of the association Tersoo Nder and Secretary Gongor T. Samuel, in a statement, described the unprovoked and brutal attack as “barbaric and abominable which has not only caused loss of lives and destruction of properties but also instilled fear and insecurity among the innocent residents of Mbagena community and it’s environs.”

“As an organization committed to the development and well-being of our people, we cannot stand by in silence as such heinous acts of violence disrupt the peace, harmony, and progress of our communities.”

It, however, called on relevant authorities, including security agencies, local, state and federal government, as well as community leaders to take immediate and decisive action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Alia has decried the cruel attacks in Katsina-Ala, particularly Dikpo and Imande Gberihwa, following the vicious attack by armed herdsmen.

Governor Alia said that the loss of innocent lives and the destruction of homes is a painful reminder of the challenges his administration encounters in the journey for peace and security in the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula, the governor said, “this measure of cruelty is extremely offensive and will not be countenanced”.

The Governor condemned the barbarous action in the strongest terms and reassured people of the state that those responsible would be hunted down and face justice.

He stated that in response to this misfortune, his government has already marshaled security forces to the afflicted localities, stating further that enhanced security steps are being implemented to track the aggressors and forestall further incidents.

“We are striving intently with local law enforcement and community leaders to ensure that our villages can reside in peace without fear of terrorism.

“To the people of Benue State, we want to encourage you that your security is our top priority. We recognize the anxiety and fear that such incidents can produce, but we are committed to strengthening peace and security in our communities.

“Collectively, we will rise above this challenge and strengthen our willpower to protect our homes and loved ones.

“We appeal to everybody to remain wary and report any doubtful activities to the authorities. It is only through our concerted efforts that we can achieve longstanding peace.”

Governor Alia extended his prayers for the lives of the deceased and called upon all residents to stand banded together against brutality and insecurity.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

