Herdsmen Destroyed 67 Schools In Our Areas – Benue Community Leaders

Communities in the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State have alleged that herdsmen destroyed over 67 secondary and primary schools in their areas. They also claimed that the hoodlums set ablaze homes and destroyed economic trees and harvested crops. Isaac Sôr, who is the National President of the Moon Development Association (MDA) and Mongol Iorkase, made the claims in an interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi. According to Sôr, the invasion of the Moon community spilled over to several council wards where scores of people had been rendered homeless. The MDA leader said: “As I am talking to you now, there is nobody in Moon.

We have about 67 primary schools in Moon, but nobody is there now. “We have two community health clinics and nobody is there now, we have Moon Science Secondary School which is Moon Science and Technical School which is now relocated to Jato Aka, one of the most populated schools in the area, it has been deserted. So we have a challenge.” Sôr said more than 10, 000 people were killed and 12,000 injured during the attacks.

He lauded the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law as the best method of animal husbandry and called for its sustenance. Iorkase linked the situation to the discovery of solid minerals which he said is the root cause of unending killings. He said: “The attacks are increasing daily because of the mineral resources that have been discovered in the Kwande LGA, particularly the limonite which is used to produce paints and other products.