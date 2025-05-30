Herdsmen Defy Benue Monarchs’ Eviction Order, Kill Three In Deadly Attack

Share

Armed herdsmen have defied the May 30th ultimatum issued by the paramount rulers of the Tiv and Idoma kingdoms in Benue State, launching a fresh deadly attack on Agan community in Mbalagh Council Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area, which left three persons dead.

The assault, which occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, triggered panic as terrified residents fled the area with their children and belongings in search of safety. Witnesses said the attackers, who stormed the community in large numbers, opened fire indiscriminately and set several houses ablaze.

“Many people were killed and others injured. We don’t know the exact casualty figure yet because the community has been deserted,” a local source stated.

The attack targeted Tse Orjime, a village located near the Abagana Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp along the Makurdi-Lafia road, just hours after Governor Hyacinth Alia concluded his two-year anniversary celebration at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Square in Makurdi.

The assault comes despite directives from the Tiv and Idoma Area Traditional Councils, who had issued a marching order for armed herders to vacate farmlands in their domains to allow for the resumption of farming activities.

The monarchs had also instructed local political and traditional leaders to peacefully engage the herders and ensure their withdrawal.

In a grim disregard of the royal decree, the attackers unleashed violence on the community, leaving devastation in their wake. Several others were reported to have sustained injuries during the raid.

Benue State Police Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the attack in a statement.

“On 29/05/2025 at about 1800hrs, information was received about an attack at Tse Orjime, Mbalagh Council Ward, Makurdi. Police teams within the area responded immediately and began chasing the attackers into the bush,” she said.

She also revealed that tensions escalated when angry youths attempted to burn down the residence of Hon. Alfred Berger, the State House of Assembly member representing the area, blaming him for insecurity. The police swiftly intervened and prevented further escalation.

“At the end of the operation, three corpses earlier shot by the attackers were recovered and taken to the General Hospital, North Bank. Investigation is ongoing,” Anene added.

The incident adds to the growing concern over persistent insecurity and the displacement of farming communities in Benue State, despite efforts by local authorities and traditional institutions to restore peace.

