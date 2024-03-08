Herdsmen Dare Alia, Kill 20 More People In Benue Community

…Gov Alia, Rep member condemn the attack, killings

…Seeks Tinubu’s intervention to save Benue from further bloodshed

Suspected armed Fulani terrorists have dared Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State over the exit order given to them to leave the state as they invaded the Wandoo community in Mbaikyor in Mbalom council ward of Gwer-East Local Government Area killing over 20 people in a guerilla attack.

The gruesome attack and killing which occured on Thursday evening, came barely two days after the expiration of a two-week ultimatum handed down to all armed herdsmen to exit the state and go to where they came from by Governor Alia.

The militants were reported to have invaded the community at about 7 pm and started shooting sporadically during which the victims were gruesomely murdered.

Mbalom community was where the armed herders in April 2018, murdered two Catholic Priests, Rev. Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha in an early-hour attack on St. Ignatius Quasi Parish, Ukpor where burnt down the church, destroyed crops and killed 15 other parishioners.

Governor Hyacinth Alia and the House of Representatives member representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Arc. Asema Achado who confirmed the bloodshed, condemned the killings and also condoled with families of victims of the Wandor massacre.

Governor Alia in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, assured that his “government will not sleep until the armed herders who perpetrated the heinous act are caught and brought before the law.

He said that what happened at Wandor was a calculated attempt to test the resolve of his government over the matter he had already given priority.

The governor directed security operatives in the state to go after and apprehend the criminal herders as soon as possible.

He said, “We gave these criminals orders to leave the state immediately. We also gave ultimatum to those practising Open grazing in the state to ensure they comply with the law or leave the state within 14 days.

“That ultimatum has since elapsed. I can see what happened at Wa-ndoo is a calculated attempt to test the resolve of my government over the matter I have already given priority”.

He said criminals under whatsoever guise who found their way into the state should know that the time is up and there is no going back on strict enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law (2017).

In his reaction, Hon. Achado who confirmed 20 casualties in the attack via a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Mendah Manasseh, described the incident as unprovoked, barbaric and unacceptable.

The federal lawmaker said the attack is one too many, citing similar incidents in Sankara, Kwande and Agatu, where over 100 people were recently murdered by armed herders.

He expressed worry that aside from the continued spate of killings in Benue State, rising cases of kidnapping and displacement of people are already destroying economic activities, a development he said can lead to widespread hunger and poverty in the coming months.

Hon. Achado encouraged the people of Gwer East and other parts of the state affected by the attacks to remain vigilant and united in the face of adversity, and urged them people to always support security agencies with useful and timely information.

Hon. Achado said the influx of herdsmen into the state with thousands of cattle and the resultant attacks underscore the urgent need for proactive measures to guarantee security and safeguard the lives and property of the people.

He appeals to Governor Hyacinth Alia to deploy the same energy, passion and resources to address the armed herdsmen menace and pave the way for the displaced people to return to their ancestral lands.

Hon. Achado also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and save the Benue people from further bloodshed at the hands of the terrorists.