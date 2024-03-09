Herdsmen Dare Alia, Kill 20 More People in Benue Community

Barely 48 hours after kidnappers struck in Kaduna and Borno States, abducting serveral hundreds of people, suspsected terrorist have dared Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State over the exit order given them to leave the state as they invaded the Wandoo community in Mbaikyor in Mbalom council ward of Gwer-East Local Government Area, killing over 20 people in a guerilla attack. The gruesome attack and killing, which occurred on Thursday evening, came barely two days after the expiration of two weeks ultimatum handed down to all armed herdsmen to exit the state and go to where they came from by Governor Alia.

The militants were reported to have invaded the community about 7 pm and started shooting sporadically during which the victims were gruesomely murdered. Mbalom community was where the armed herders in April 2018, murdered two Catholic Priests, Rev. Father Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha. In an early hour attack, St. Ignatius Quasi Parish, Ukpor was murdered and the church burnt down. They equally destroyed crops and killed 15 other parishioners. Governor Alia and the House of Representatives member representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Arc Asema Achado, who confirmed the bloodshed, condemned the killings and also condoled with families of victims of the Wandor massacre. Alia in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, assured that his “government will not sleep until the armed herders who perpetrated the heinous act are caught and brought before the law.

He said that what happened at Wandor is a calculated attempt to test the resolve of his government over the matter he had already given priority. The governor directed security operatives in the state to go after them and apprehend the criminal herders as soon as possible. He said: “We gave these criminals orders to leave the state immediately. We also gave an ultimatum to those practicing open grazing in the state to ensure they comply with the law or leave the state within 14 days. “That ultimatum has since elapsed. I can see what happened at Wandoo is a calculated attempt to test the resolve of my gov- ernment over the matter I have already given priority”.

He said criminals under whatever guise who found their way into the state should know that the time is up and there is no going back on strict enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law (2017). In his reaction, Hon. Achado, who confirmed 20 casualties in the attack via a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Mendah Manasseh, described the incident as unprovoked, barbaric and unacceptable. The federal lawmaker said the attack is one too many, citing similar incidents in Sankera, Kwande and Agatu, where over 100 people were recently murdered by armed herders. He expressed worry that aside from the continued spate of killings in Benue State, rising cases of kidnapping and displacement of people are already destroying economic activities, a development he said can lead to widespread hunger and poverty in the coming months.